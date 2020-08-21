Los Andes Copper Ltd. Confirms Share Consolidation Effective Date

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Los Andes Copper Ltd. (“Los Andes“, or the “Company“, TSX Venture Exchange: LA) is pleased to announce today that it has received all necessary approvals for its previously announced share consolidation (the “Consolidation”). The Consolidation will be effective August 26, 2020 (the “Effective Date”).

The Consolidation received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and pursuant to the articles of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Consolidation by way of Board resolutions. The Company will consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share for every ten (10) pre-Consolidation Common Shares.

Currently, a total of approximately 271,658,136 pre-Consolidation Common Shares of the Company are issued and outstanding. Accordingly, upon the Effective Date, the outstanding Common Shares of the Company will be reduced to approximately 27,165,813 post-Consolidation Common Shares.

In connection with the Consolidation, the Company’s name and trading symbol (“LA”) will not change.

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper-molybdenum porphyry project in Chile (the “Project”). The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile’s most prolific copper belt, into production.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

