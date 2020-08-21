Lori Loughlin’s Husband Sentenced to Five Months in Jail

Instagram

Mossimo Giannulli has to spend five months in prison and pay a $250K fine after pleading guilty to college admissions scam that involved his two daughters.

–

Actress Lori Loughlin‘s designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, has been sentenced to serve five months behind bars for his part in the couple’s college admissions scam.

He pleaded guilty to being involved in the U.S. cheating scandal and his punishment was decided at a court hearing in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday morning (24Aug20).

He was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. He will also have to pay a $250,000 (£191,000) fine. His wife will be sentenced later today.

Federal prosecutors previously asked the judge to sentence Loughlin to two months behind bars and serve 100 hours of community service.

The couple was charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, as well as money laundering conspiracy charges, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and honest services mail and wire fraud.

The actress and Giannulli were accused of paying Key Worldwide Foundation bosses to help their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, get into the University of Southern California as rowing stars, despite never having played the sport.

Lori and her husband pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in May. Mossimo also pleaded guilty to a count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

Loughlin wasn’t the only star involved in the scam – fellow actress Felicity Huffman served jail time last year (19) for trying to bypass the system and pay for her daughter to attend a top school.