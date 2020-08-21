Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Two Months in Jail

WENN

The ‘Full House’ actress has been handed two months behind bars after she and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty for bribing officials to get daughters to college.

–

Actress Lori Loughlin has been sentenced to serve two months behind bars for bribing officials to get her daughters into college.

The former “Full House” star and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 (£382,000) to help their kids get into the University of Southern California as fake athletes as part of a major college admissions scandal.

Giannulli was also sentenced to serve five months behind bars at a hearing in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday (21Aug20).

Loughlin was also ordered to pay a $150,000 (£114,500) fine and perform 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli, the founder of the Mossimo clothing brand, will pay an additional $250,000 (£191,000) fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin and Giannulli are among a group of well-to-do parents who have pleaded guilty to paying bribes to secure fake test scores and credentials to gain top college spots for their kids.

Former “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in jail last year (19) for her own part in the scheme to get one of her daughters into college.