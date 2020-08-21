Lori Harvey Dating Down a Personal Trainer as Future’s Spotted With Megan Thee Stallion

Instagram/WENN/Instagram

While the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey is pictured leaving the gym with her personal trainer, her ex Future and the ‘WAP’ raptress are acting like a couple while partying in Miami.

Lori Harvey has possibly moved on after breaking up from Future. Months since she was last seen together with the rapper, the socialite is reportedly dating down a white guy, who is neither rich nor famous.

The 23-year-old social media personality is seeing her personal trainer, according to a source. On Wednesday, August 19, she and the hunky, tattoo-clad guy were seen leaving the gym together. According to MTO News, the two looked “pretty cozy” as they said their goodbyes.

A source, meanwhile, confirms to the site that Lori’s “not with Future anymore, and isn’t seeing any other famous guys.” Further dishing on her current romantic life, the source adds, “I heard that she’s seeing a white guy who is a personal trainer.”

It’s unknown since when Lori is seeing the personal trainer, but her ex-boyfriend Future doesn’t seem to dwell on their broken relationship anymore either. The “Move That Dope” rapper was recently spotted partying with Megan Thee Stallion.

In a picture which has been circulating online, the two hip-hop stars were seen standing side-by-side as they attended Allure Monday Nights at Allure Gentlemen’s Club on Monday, August 17 in Atlanta, Georgia. The 25-year-old femcee, who just recently started stepping out in public after she was shot in both feet during an altercation involving Tory Lanez, was still sporting a bandage on her foot.

Future and Megan Thee Stallion were spotted at Allure Monday Nights.

While they didn’t show any public display of affection in the photo, Megan and Future were cozying up to each other and acting very much like a couple in the VIP section, according to social media reports. A person close to the “Savage” hitmaker allegedly has also confirmed that Meg and Future were “messing around.”

It remains to be seen if Future and Megan just got flirty that night or if they will continue to date exclusively.