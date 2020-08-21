Little Mix 9th Bday And 14 Other Pop Culture Anniversaries

Am I the only one who remembers the High School Musical 2 premiere vividly?
1.
First, nine years ago, on Aug. 19, Little Mix was formed on The X Factor UK.
2.
Fourteen years ago, on Aug. 20, the Jonas Brothers were rocking the Teen Choice Awards red carpet.
3.
Seven years ago, Simon Cowell and Harry Styles were chilling at the after party for the One Direction: This Is Us premiere.
4.
Thirteen years ago, on Aug. 14, High School Musical 2 had its world premiere at Disneyland.
5.
Twelve years ago, on Aug. 19, Lady Gaga released her debut album The Fame.
6.
Four years ago, on Aug. 20, Frank Ocean released his album Blonde.
7.
Two years ago, on Aug. 17, Ariana Grande released her album Sweetener.
8.
Five years ago, on Aug. 21, Banksy opened the doors to Dismaland.
9.
One year ago, on Aug. 20, everyone was freaking out at the prospect of Spider-Man leaving the MCU.
10.
Ten years ago, on Aug. 19, Taylor Momsen made headlines for calling Rihanna a “rock wannabe” and “really annoying.”
11.
Nine years ago, on Aug.. 18, Danny DeVito got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
12.
Twelve years ago, on Aug. 17, Eva Longoria hosted the American Latino Media Arts Awards.
13.
Twelve years ago, on Aug. 20, Emma Stone was looking gorgeous at the House Bunny premiere.
14.
Nine years ago, we were partying to LMFAO, Katy Perry, and Nicki Minaj as they topped the Billboard Hot 100.
15.
And finally, also nine years ago, on Aug. 17, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries were smooching at the Kardashian Kollection launch party.
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF