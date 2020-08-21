Lewis Burton has tense conversation with Lottie Tomlinson

Lewis Burton and his new girlfriend Lottie Tomlinson were seen engaging in a tense conversation shortly after arriving on holiday in Ibiza on Thursday via a private jet.

The couple, who initially denied they were dating, confirmed their rumoured romance by kissing one another outside, appeared to be having some cross words.

The holiday comes six months after Lewis’s partner Caroline Flack, 40, tragically died by suicide.

Lottie, 22, put on a frosty display with Lewis, 28, on their first trip away together, wearing a brown bikini top, a patterned maxi skirt and heeled mules.

As the tennis player pulled her in for a kiss, Lottie looked visibly annoyed and at points, appeared to pull away from him.

He then squeezed her bottom and pulled her closer as they locked lips.

The couple then headed to an outdoor restaurant where things continued to look tense, with Lottie staring at her phone, while Lewis looked away.

Tragic: Lewis’s late partner Caroline Flack was found dead on February 15, the day after she had learned the CPS was charging her with allegedly assaulting him (pictured in October 2019)

Lewis and Lottie jetted abroad in a £25 million candy red jet previously owned by F1 star Lewis Hamilton, but he reportedly sold the plane to the private firm Saxon Air, based at Norwich Airport, according to The Sun.

Hamilton originally purchased the jet in 2013 and used to regularly post pictures of him and bulldog Coco flying between Los Angeles and London to visit a dog of the same breed called Roscoe.

Lottie and Lewis are said to have bonded over the grief of losing their respective loved ones.

She sadly lost her mother and sister in recent years and Lewis lost Caroline in February.

Lavish: Lewis and Lottie jetted abroad in a £25 million candy red jet previously owned by F1 star Lewis Hamilton, but he reportedly sold the plane last year to the private jet firm Saxon Air, based at Norwich Airport, according to The Sun

Grand: Videos posted to Instagram Stories showed Lottie exiting the jet after touching down in Ibiza with Lewis

Lottie’s sister Félicité, 18, died after an accidental drug overdose, three years after the death of her mother Johannah, who died of cancer.

It’s understood Lottie became better acquainted with Lewis at a house party in May hosted by Caroline’s close friend Lou Teasdale, 36, which was held to mark three months since her tragic passing.

In late July, a source exclusively told : ‘Lewis and Lottie have grown close after spending together at a party at Lou’s house.

Rumours: A source exclusively told : ‘Lewis and Lottie have grown close after spending together at a party at Lou’s house’

‘They have been meeting up in secret for weeks but their newfound friendship hasn’t gone unnoticed by mutual pals.

‘Not all of Caroline’s friends are happy with how the situation appears to be developing but can understand that both Lottie and Lewis have been there for each other as a shoulder to cry on.

‘Lewis spent last week in Marbella while Lottie was in St Tropez the weekend previous, they couldn’t wait to be reunited with each other on Friday.’

Louis Tomlinson’s sister Lottie – who was known to be friends with Caroline through their links with The X Factor – recently posted a slew of sun-kissed swimwear snaps from her holiday to Mykonos, which Lewis liked on Instagram.

Bond: The couple fuelled rumours they had ‘grown close’, after photos exclusively obtained by showed Lewis arriving at his flat with Lottie at the end of July

This fuelled rumours they had ‘grown close’, after photos exclusively obtained by showed Lewis arriving at his flat with Lottie at the end of July.

Caroline passed away at her London home on February 15, days before she was due to face trial for assaulting Lewis, who she had been in a relationship with for just over six months.

The TV presenter was arrested in December for assault and charged with attacking the model at her home in Islington.

Lewis dropped his assault complaint against Caroline but prosecutors pursued it and the couple was told not to have any contact.

It was confirmed following the inquest that Caroline killed herself after hearing she would definitely be prosecuted for assaulting her boyfriend, a coroner ruled.

Close: Lottie became better acquainted with Lewis at a house party in May hosted by Caroline’s close friend Lou Teasdale, 36, which was held to mark three months since her death

Sad: Caroline passed away at her London home, days before she was due to face trial for assaulting Lewis, who she had been in a relationship with for just over six months

Caroline’s mother also confronted the police officer who pushed for her to be charged at her inquest and said, ‘you should be disgusted with yourself’.

Coroner Mary Hassell gave a verdict of suicide, saying: ‘I am entirely satisfied she intended to cause her own death. She hanged herself.

‘I find the reason for her taking her life was she now knew she was being prosecuted for certainty, and she knew she would face the media, press, publicity – it would all come down upon her. To me, that’s it in essence.’

It came after her mother, Christine, blasted a senior Met Police officer for appealing against the CPS’s decision to give her daughter a caution after her arrest despite officers finding her at the crime scene with an injury caused by self-harm.

Accusing Detective Inspector Lauren Bateman of treating her more harshly due to her celebrity status, Mrs Flack told the inquest: ‘She (Caroline) cut her arm (to cause serious injury to herself)… and you were putting an appeal in to get her prosecuted, you never bothered to see her.

‘If it had been… an ordinary person, you wouldn’t have prosecuted. I see domestic abuse and I just think you should be disgusted with yourself so there is nothing we can do to bring Caroline back. I hope in hindsight you do regret this. This girl killed herself because you put an appeal through.’

Difficult: Lewis dropped his assault complaint against Caroline but prosecutors pursued it and the couple was told not to have any contact

Caroline strongly denied assaulting Lewis, and had pleaded not guilty to assault by beating at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on December 23.

Her sister, Jody, said she tried to take her own life before the first court appearance, and then a further two times before she hanged herself at her London flat.

Flack’s family repeatedly accused the authorities of pursuing a ‘show trial’ despite being aware of her worsening mental health.

The court also heard new details of a note that was found near her body, which read: ‘Please let this court case be dropped and myself and Lewis find harmony.’

The TV star’s twin, Jody, who was watching the inquest on a video link with her mother, Christine, confirmed the note was written in her sister’s handwriting.

Upsetting: Caroline strongly denied assaulting Lewis, and had pleaded not guilty to assault by beating at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on December 23