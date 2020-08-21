LeToya Luckett Dumps Husband Tommicus Walker After Cheating Allegation

WENN

Just days before she’s reportedly due to give birth to her second child, the former Destiny’s Child star fuels the split rumor as she ditches her wedding ring in a new Instagram video.

–

LeToya Luckett is probably going to welcome her second child as a single mom. The pregnant singer has reportedly officially dumped her husband Tommicus Walker, just days before she’s due to give birth to her son after Tommi was accused of cheating on her.

The former Destiny’s Child member and Tommi first sparked split rumors last week as they unfollowed each other on Instagram. She has now seemed to confirm the breakup speculation as she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, August 19 a new video which featured her not wearing her wedding ring.

In the video, the 39-year-old did her workout in the pool. While she still accessorized with some jewelry and sunglasses, she kept that finger ringless. “Peace, A healthy whole baby, strength and a clear mind are all that I desire in this last trimester. I decided to take my @warriorlifestyleprogram to the pool & it brought me to a place of serenity. Grateful for moments like this #Keepgoing,” she captioned the clip.

<br />

Tommicus’ alleged side chick revealed earlier this month that she had videos of their alleged affair. The Instagram model from Dallas showed to The Shade Room a video of a man who resembled Tommi sleeping in a hotel room while the other video saw the aftermath of them having sex.

She additionally told the gossip site that she was more than willing to share the videos in public, before claiming that Tommi was also messing around with another woman just days after their alleged affair.

One day later, Tommi took to Instagram to debunk the allegation, insinuating that this is all simply a devil’s work. “The devil is busy and will not win. Please pray for my family and especially my wife while she’s pregnant. This too shall pass. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate,” he wrote.

He added in the caption of the post, “I love my family. I pray my wife does not go into preterm labor & my son healthy. God fix it & bless my enemies. Amen.” Tommi later deleted the post , but had another message he shared via Instagram Stories. “Lord fix this in the name of Jesus,” so it read.

Just two days before his alleged affair was exposed, the couple held a virtual baby shower “for baby boy Walker.” The baby boy will be their second child together, after welcoming their daughter Gianna Iman Walker on January 4, 2019.