Leah McSweeney Cries During Intimate Talk About Her Alcohol Abuse

Instagram

The 37-year-old ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ cast member can’t hold her tears while opening up about her previous battle with alcohol in a new episode.

–

Leah McSweeney got emotional in the Thursday, August 20 episode of “The Real Housewives of New York City“. The TV star couldn’t hold her tears while opening up about her previous battle with alcohol.

“I went to the bath house with [sister] Sarah the other day, and I was telling her that even though [my relationship with you] is really good and definitely a lot better than it used to be, that I think it can improve,” the 37-year-old told her mom, Bunny, during a heart-to-heart conversation. “She was, like, discouraging me. She was like, ‘Mom said she doesn’t even like you.’ ”

“One day I might not like you, another day I might not like Sarah,” Bunny responded. “That doesn’t mean I don’t love you and I don’t care about you. The one thing I don’t like, and I’ll say it to the day I die, is drinking. If you want me to change my thoughts on that, I won’t.”

Trying to stop herself from crying, Leah said, “I still carry a lot of guilt for everything that happened when I was a teenager. Sometimes I feel like I can’t let go of the f***ing teenager. Sometimes I feel like that’s who I am.”

Bunny then reminded her that things have changed a lot and she had overcome all the hard times in the past. “But you’re not,” Bunny told Leah. “You got sober. You had a baby. You have a business. You did fine. I think when you think I’m judging about the drinking … I wouldn’t want to see you lose what you have worked so hard for.”

Leah begun drinking again six months before filming started although she stayed sober for nine years. For that, Bunny told her, “I think you really have to be honest about that.” She added, “Because I don’t see it enhancing your life. I just don’t. I don’t think Kiera would like that either,” referencing Leah’s 12-year-old daughter.