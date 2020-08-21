Laying Down His Tools, Belarus Worker Takes Up Mantle of Protest Leader

MINSK, Belarus — After seeing multiple people with fractured bones, purple bruises and other injuries — the result of a brutal crackdown on protests against the widely contested re-election of President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko of Belarus — Sergei A. Dylevsky, a worker at the Minsk Tractor Works, decided he had had enough.

Last Wednesday, Mr. Dylevsky, 30, drove several protesters who were released from a detention center outside Minsk to hospitals in the area. One had lost an eye after being beaten at the facility. Shocked by what he had witnessed, Mr. Dylevsky put down his tools the next day and went through his giant factory’s workshops calling for a strike.

Hundreds of workers joined him, demanding the release of political prisoners and new elections, and turning Mr. Dylevsky into a leader of a movement that has become a major challenge to Mr. Lukashenko’s iron grip over a country he has ruled for more than a quarter century.

“I hate what he does with every cell of my soul,” Mr. Dylevsky said of Mr. Lukashenko on Tuesday as he led a group of about 1,000 workers from their factory to the city center. “I have overcome fear; my hatred for him defeated it.”