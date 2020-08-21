Lance Bass and Husband’s Struggles to Have Child Continue After Losing Surrogate

Instagram

In an interview, the former NSYNC member reveals that it’s been hard to look for a replacement given that ‘a lot of surrogates really don’t want to get pregnant during a time like this.’

Lance Bass made a heartbreaking revelation about his attempt to expand his family with husband Michael Turchin. A few months after expressing hope that their 10th try to become parents will turn out well, the former NSYNC member confessed that they have hit another brick wall as they lost their surrogate.

Having encountered several setbacks in the past, the 41-year old singer opened up about the latest challenge he and his husband have to deal with in an interview with TooFab. “Unfortunately, we just lost our surrogate that we’ve had for over two years,” he spilled.

While he and his husband are not giving up on their dream to start a family, Lance did acknowledge that finding a replacement amid the coronavirus pandemic will not be easy. “And so now – now begins the process of finding a replacement surrogate which is hard during Covid because a lot of surrogates really don’t want to get pregnant during a time like this,” he stated.

On their previous struggles, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum reflected, “We’re two and a half years in and we keep running into a lot of different hiccups. We have not been – we haven’t been pregnant since last year, you know, when we lost them last year.”

Lance and Michael, who tied the knot in December 2014, have been trying to have a child together for years. Back in March this year, however, he revealed that the two of them lost a baby boy after their surrogate suffered a miscarriage. The shattering news came on their ninth attempt at surrogacy.

“We unfortunately lost him after eight weeks, which happens to pretty much everyone when you’re going through IVF,” he dished to Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I didn’t even know that as we were going through this, but we’ve met so many great couples who have the same story. So, you do feel a lot of support knowing other people have gone through it.”

Despite the loss, Lance was still hopeful that he and his husband will eventually make their dream come true. “It’s been a very long process, years in the making,” he said. “There have been a lot of ups and downs… Nine did not work, so now we’re onto 10 and hopefully the next time will work. I’m trying not to worry about it.”