Katy Perry Tired of Being Pitted Against Fellow Female Artists

Apple Music

The ‘Smile’ singer is frustrated by fans who are constantly trying to stir up controversy by comparing her to fellow female singers like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

Katy Perry hates constantly being pitted against other female singers by fans.

The “Roar” hitmaker, who famously feuded with Taylor Swift before they called a truce, complained to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music podcast that she gets daily comments comparing her to artists like Taylor, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga, and suggested male singers don’t have the same struggle.

“We never see Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes fighting, you don’t read about Ed Sheeran… and Justin Bieber fighting, right? You never hear that. But take any female performer and you hear about it every single day,” the pregnant singer told Zane, reported Metro.

“You wanna read my Twitter comments? No, you don’t, because it’s like, ‘who’s better than who? Who’s skinnier than who? Who’s sold more number ones than who? Who’s doing better this year than who? Who made this much more?’ Ok, well, what about just liking the music? Why is it about… why?”

While she admitted she is competitive, Katy insisted she is “not competitive with women.”

“I truly just want every single female in the industry to feel supported and loved and feel like they can speak their truth and deliver their message no matter how many of us women are in the industry.”

She added, “There’s only five other people in the world that are going through this and you’re in the same room, can we please just have some f**king wine and talk about how hard this is?”





Katy and Taylor initially fell out when the “Bad Blood” singer accused her of stealing three of her backing dancers for her tour. But Katy insisted she wants nothing but the best for her fellow female star.

“It’s hard for young girls growing up (with) cliques and high school and pettiness and all that stuff, so now we’re super friendly.”