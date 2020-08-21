Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about the one gadget she feels will never become obsolete

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows exactly how to keep all the eyes on her. Be it a red carpet event, a film or a party, everywhere she goes, the eyes follow. Kareena has been in the industry for two decades now and she is as relevant as ever. She has given Bollywood several memorable characters and films and that’s the reason her fans can’t get enough of her. Recently, she broke the news of being pregnant again and that sent her fans into a tizzy instantly. Talking about the actress, she is always on the go. Kareena has a busy schedule and to keep in touch with every important person in her life, she is dependent on her phone.

So when we questioned about the one piece of technology she feels will never become obsolete, she was quick to reply saying, “In modern world, you need to stay connected constantly. So, I don’t think mobile phones are going anywhere, anytime soon.” We couldn’t agree more Bebo!