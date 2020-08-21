JoJo to Remove Tory Lanez From Her Song ‘Comeback’

Instagram

More artists to take Tory Lanez off from their songs after Megan Thee Stallion identified him as the one who shot her during an altercation in July. JoJo has taken to Twitter account to respond to a fan’s inquiry whether or not she will remove the Canadian rapper from her song “Comeback” off her album “Good to Know”.

“Hey @iamjojo can we take Tory off your album in support of this beautiful, smart, talented black woman, @theestallion ? I love you,” asked a fan on Thursday, August 20. Another fan wrote to the “Too Little Too Late” hitmaker, “I heard he’s not gonna be on the deluxe version of the album.”

To that, JoJo simply replied, “Def took him TF off.” The “Good to Know” deluxe album will be released on August 28. It has 16 tracks including collaborations with Demi Lovato and Tinashe.

JoJo joins Kehlani, who also makes similar move in response to Tory’s shooting incident involving Megan. The “Gangsta” singer previously announced that she decided to leave Tory’s verse out from her song “Can I” in her upcoming deluxe version of “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”.

“As someone with a large platform, as someone that people look up to, as a woman that makes other women feel safe and empowered, people were asking me, ‘Are you gonna keep somebody on it who doesn’t necessarily make us feel safe or empowered as a woman?’ ” she explained.

“And not only that but, you know, this situation was involving someone that I [am] extremely close to, so I just felt like on some loyal s**t, and on some do the right thing, you have to be responsible. Absolutely I’m changing up the record,” she added. Kehlani continued, “It was business and it was also loyalty to a situation. This is not an industry friendship. That’s really my friend and someone I say I love you to.”