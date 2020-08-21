Jay-Z Called Hypocrite Over ‘Black Twitter’ and ‘Gucci’ Lines on ‘Entrepreneur’

https://www.beyonce.com/

The Tidal owner raps at one point on his Pharrell Williams collaboration, ‘Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you?/ For every one Gucci, support two FUBUs.’

–

Jay-Z‘s new song with Pharrell Williams prompted the rapper to get called out by social media users. He and his old friend have just released a black excellence anthem “Entrepreneur”, and some of his lines have successfully become a hot topic on the Internet as he came for Black Twitter.

He rapped at one point on the song, “Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you?/ For every one Gucci, support two FUBUs.” Even though Hov simply tried to tell the community that economic empowerment and creating opportunity is the key to lifting black people around the world, some people were baffled because hours before the song’s release, he was spotted on an outing with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

“Jay just HAS to be a hypocrite in most situations. He can never navigate a situation without doing something hypocritical sncjcjcjc,” one person said. “After talking s**t about Black Twitter??” one other was in disbelief, while someone else was just as confused, “Didn’t this n***a just yell at us for using Twitter? I’m so?????”

Meanwhile, some others were bothered by the Gucci line. “Jay Z LOVES Gucci. To the point his own sneaker brand looked like Gucci sneakers. I love when my GOAT is hypocrite,” an individual said. “I hate Jay Z man. Lol. He said we’re on here tweeting and buying gucci when he’s literally having a stroll with Jack Dorsey in the Hamptons lmaoo,” one other commented, as another person chimed in, “Where’s Jay Z’s same energy for when him & his wife had been dripped down in Tom Ford??? Even named a song after Tom Ford… I’m so tired of the hypocrisy.. Lmao.”

The controversy aside, the release of the song was accompanied by a music video that featured the likes of Issa Rae and Tyler, the Creator. It also paused for a moment of silence for the late Nipsey Hussle.





Talking about the song in an interview, Pharrell said that the song was meant to describe how difficult it is to be an entrepreneur in the U.S. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?” he said.