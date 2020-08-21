James Charles Makes JoJo Siwa Look Totally Unrecognizable With Wild Makeover

Even though she can barely recognize herself, the Nickelodeon star is happy over her glam look as saying, ‘I will say it’s very pretty and you did a wonderful job on the hair and the makeup.’

–

JoJo Siwa has always been known for her sparkling look, rocking big bows and styling her hair in a long ponytail whenever she goes. However, the Nickelodeon star said goodbye to all of that when she made an appearance in James Charles‘ latest YouTube video that was uploaded on Friday, August 21.

In the beginning, JoJo admitted to being skeptical because she doesn’t like having other people do her makeup. “You get one try,” so the star said to the beauty guru. Fortunately for her, the result was satisfactory, and she actually liked her look even though she could barely recognize herself.

Sporting a full glam makeup and blonde curls, JoJo said, “I will say it’s very pretty and you did a wonderful job on the hair and the makeup. The makeup is stunning. It’s very pretty. It’s obviously not me. You know how I showed up here in sparkles and bright pink and neon and rainbow but it is really pretty.”

Many people agreed with her. “THERE’S NO WAY THIS IS JOJO SIWA,” an individual could not believe his/her eyes, while one other speculated, “Once JoJo Siwa changed her target audience it’s over for y’all.” Someone else chimed in, “She finally looks her age! Probably still acts like a child unfortunately. I probably would though to be fair, to continue cashing in on kids lol.”





Putting the makeover aside, JoJo also talked about a lot of things in the video, including her persona and the dreams she hopes to achieve in the future. “My next big goal is I want to perform at the Super Bowl. That’s a major thing I want to do,” she revealed. “I love performing. Performing is like my No. 1 thing. It makes me the happiest. I love doing it. I want to keep being on tour…and hopefully eventually I’ll be at the Super Bowl.”