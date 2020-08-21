ITA academic awards announced

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association recently announced the 2020 Division I ITA Scholar-Athletes and All-Academic Teams.

Despite the hardships of this past season, SEC student-athletes continued to succeed in the classroom.

In 2020, 78 women and 68 men student-athletes were named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, while all 14 women’s tennis programs and 12 men’s tennis programs were awarded the All-Academic Team distinction.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form.

To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.00 scale), all student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form, and all varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year.

