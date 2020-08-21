Indy 500 fan attendance, laps, drivers & everything else to know about the 2020 race

For the first time in the 104-year history of the Indy 500, the event known as the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is running in August rather than in May. Better late than never.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the IndyCar Series to re-work its entire 2020 schedule. The 2020 Indy 500 was originally slated to run May 24, but the IndyCar season didn’t even start until early June with a race at Texas Motor Speedway. The Indy 500 is now the seventh event on what currently is a 12-race IndyCar schedule for 2020.

Even tough Indianapolis Motor Speedway originally planned to let fans attend the 2020 Indy 500, the track eventually had to reverse cource and proceed without people in the stands. That directly impacted the purse for the 2020 Indy 500, which has been reduced from $15 million to $7.5 million.

For race teams that depend on the annual Indy 500 payout, that’s better than nothing. And for fans who tune into the Indy 500 religiously — it’s scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC this year — a postponed race is better than a canceled race.

Below is all you need to know about the 2020 Indy 500, including Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s fan attendance policy, the length of the race, the drivers competing and the pre-race performers.

MORE: Odds & expert picks for the Indy 500

Fan attendance at the Indy 500 in 2020

No fans were permitted to attend the Indy 200 in 2020. Which was not the original plan as Indianapolis Motor Speedway worked on an updated schedule for the race.

In June, Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced in a letter to season ticket holders it was planning to open its stands to 50 percent capacity for the Indy 500. That could have allowed for roughly 125,000 people in attendance.

As SN’s Mike DeCourcy wrote at the time, the plan was absurd: “There have been a lot of histrionics in sports media about the feasibility of returning to competitive sport in the United States while incidents of coronavirus continue to spike in various parts of the country. … Opening to 50 percent capacity, though, seems a needless exercise in hubris.”

IMS eventually caved to the same line of thinking. About a month later, the track announced updated guidelines for Indy 500 attendance that included filling the stands to 25 percent capacity. A couple weeks later, the plan changed yet again.

On Aug. 4, Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced the 2020 Indy 500 would take place without fans in attendance. The local COVID-19 threat had simply grown too large.

The health of our fans is our No. 1 priority. It will be sad to not interact with the crowd this year, but I’ll be proud to take the green flag as the reigning champ of the most amazing race in the world! Thanks to NBC we’ll showcase an amazing show live on August 23! #indy500 pic.twitter.com/0D6439TRQH — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) August 4, 2020

“As dedicated as we were to running the race this year with 25 percent attendance at our large outdoor facility, even with meaningful and careful precautions implemented by the city and state, the COVID-19 trends in Marion County and Indiana have worsened,” the track’s statement read. “Since our June 26 announcement, the number of cases in Marion County has tripled while the positivity rate has doubled.

“We said from the beginning of the pandemic we would put the health and safety of our community first, and while hosting spectators at a limited capacity with our robust plan in place was appropriate in late June, it is not the right path forward based on the current environment.”

On Aug. 20, just a few days before the Indy 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske sent a letter to fans. Below is is letter in full:

Dear Race Fans, I will miss you on Sunday. Believe me, there is no one more than me who wanted fans to be able to watch the 104th Running of the Indy 500 in person. It is disappointing to run the event without all of you here, but I know our drivers are determined and ready to put on a world-class show for everyone watching at home. Especially now, during these difficult times, gathering with friends and loved ones for cherished traditions means so much. Hundreds of thousands of fans return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway every year, savoring the final note of “Back Home Again” and cheering for some of the world’s greatest drivers. The roar of the crowd goes with the roar of the engines. I wanted you here. For Indianapolis and Indiana in general, the Indy 500 means so much. This is especially true for our Race Day staff and local businesses in Indianapolis, who count on the Month of May to boost their income and take care of their families. But given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Marion County, running the race without fans was the right decision. My family and I purchased the Speedway and INDYCAR for the long-term. As much as I wanted to open our gates, even at 25 percent capacity, protecting our fans and the Greatest Spectacle in Racing for the long term is more important. When fans return in 2021, you will see many of the improvements we’ve made, including more than 30 new LED video boards, 5G connectivity and refreshed concession stands and restrooms. The winning driver and car are now lifted atop Victory Podium, allowing more fans to see the iconic post-race celebration. More improvements, all focused on our fans, are on the way. When I was 14-years old, my father took me to the Speedway to watch the race. It was 1951 and Lee Wallard won it. I was able to put on a helmet and sit in a race car. I’ll never forget that experience. That special day shaped the rest of my life and made me who I am. It’s why I care so much about the Speedway and INDYCAR racing. It’s why the fan experience will always be my top priority. Thank you for understanding and I look forward to seeing you next May. And drivers – start your engines. Roger Penske

Fans who had purchased tickets to the 2020 Indy 500 were credited for the 2021 race, retaining their seniority and their originally assigned seats.

How many laps is the Indy 500?

A total of 200 laps and 500 miles is the traditional race length for the Indy 500. That hasn’t changed even though the race was pushed back to August for the first time in its 104-year history.

The 2020 Indy 500 is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Last year’s Indy 500 lasted 2 hours and 50 minutes, which is pretty close to the three-hour average Indy 500 race time.

The fastest lap time in last year’s Indy 500 was 39.822 seconds, recorded by Scott Dixon. The cars in 2020, though, are a little faster than they were last season. So expect the lap times to drop and, depending on the amount of cautions that impact green-flag action, a potentially shorter race time.

Where is the Indy 500 race track?

Track : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Location: Speedway, Ind.

The township of Speedway, Ind., located just a few miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis, was given its name in the early 1900s for obvious reasons. It is the home of the 2.5-mile oval race track, arguably the most famous in all of motorsports.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened in 1909 and has hosted all 103 Indy 500s. The track is so big, its infield includes four holes of the Brickyard Crossing golf course, complete with a lake. The infield also features a complete road course among other amenities.

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/6/a2/2007-indy-500-082020-getty-ftrjpg_1jyn76mqbf73e1tlqvs0hiqlsh.jpg?t=211406132,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a0/ae/2006-indy-500-082020-getty-ftrjpg_bde1fa79f5pb1hbdw324ob0pd.jpg?t=211293100,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Indianapolis Motor Speedway has 232,000 permanent seats, the largest sports venue in the world in terms of seating capacity. And that doesn’t include the temporary seating and tickets sold to fans in the infield.

On a good attendance day for the Indy 500, more than 400,000 people can watch the race live.

Indy 500 drivers 2020

More than 33 years after his grandfather Mario won the pole for the Indianapolis 500, Marco Andretti finished last week’s Fast Nine Shootout with the fastest lap times on the board, a four-lap average of 231.068 mph.

Andretti won the pole for the 2020 Indy 500 when he edged Scott Dixon by .017 mph, the third-closest margin in the history of Indianapolis qualifying. He did it Sunday after finishing Saturday’s qualifying session with the fastest lap times and giving himself the final run for the Fast Nine Shootout.

The majority of the 33-car Indy 500 starting lineup was set Saturday, when all but the fastest drivers cemented their positions. Colton Herta qualified 10th and barely missed the cut-off for Sunday’s Fast Nine Shootout.

Each of the top drivers qualified Sunday with four-lap runs. Including the results of both qualifying sessions, below is the complete field for the 2020 Indy 500.

Starting Pos. Car No. Driver 1. 98 Marco Andretti 2. 9 Scott Dixon 3. 30 Takuma Sato 4. 21 Rinus VeeKay 5. 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 6. 29 James Hinchcliffe 7. 55 Alex Palau 8. 15 Graham Rahal 9. 27 Alexander Rossi 10. 88 Colton Herta 11. 8 Marcus Ericsson 12. 45 Spencer Pigot 13. 1 Josef Newgarden 14. 10 Felix Rosenqvist 15. 5 Pato O’Ward 16. 20 Ed Carpenter 17. 26 Zach Veach 18. 47 Conor Daly 19. 18 Santino Ferruchi 20. 60 Jack Harvey 21. 7 Oliver Askew 22. 12 Will Power 23. 14 Tony Kanaan 24. 41 Dalton Kellett 25. 22 Simon Pagenaud 26. 66 Fernando Alonso 27. 51 James Davison 28. 3 Helio Castroneves 29. 4 Charlie Kimball 30. 59 Max Chilton 31. 24 Sage Karam 32. 67 JR Hildebrand 33. 81 Ben Hanley

Who is singing the national anthem at the Indy 500?

As a fitting tribute to the American healthcare workers who have helped the country navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, a pair of Minnesota Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgery residents — Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson, also known as “the Singing Surgeons” — will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the pre-race festivities ahead of the Indy 500.

This is the same duo that performed “God Bless America” during the NBC special that aired May 24 in place of the rescheduled Indy 500.

From the track’s release: “Dr. Francois and Dr. Robinson have performed for patients at Mayo Clinic for several years, delivering emotional support alongside medical treatment to those in need. They recently uploaded their version of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ to Instagram, featuring Dr. Francois’ soaring vocals and Dr. Robinson on the piano, as a tribute to fellow professionals across all industries working tirelessly to combat COVID-19.

“The post struck a chord with social media users worldwide, quickly going viral. After being noticed by executives at Big Machine Label Group, the pair recorded a special EP, “Music is Medicine,” with proceeds going to the Center of Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund.”

“We’re honored and humbled to perform the national anthem at ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’” Francois and Robinson said in a press release. “IMS is a fantastic venue that fills us with awe every time we visit.

“While we’re all sad fans won’t be at this year’s race, our performance will carry a message of hope and optimism as we pay tribute to the heroes fighting COVID-19 each and every day.”

The track also announced tenor Jim Cornelison will return for his fourth consecutive performance of “Back Home Again in Indiana” before Sunday’s Indy 500.

All Indy 500 pre-race ceremonies will air live on NBC. The network’s pre-race show begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.