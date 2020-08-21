Individual linked to Maine wedding reception outbreak has died

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — One of the people who tested positive for the coronavirus after a wedding reception in Millinocket has died, a hospital said.

There are more than 30 cases associated with the Aug. 7 event but only one of them was hospitalized. That individual died Friday afternoon, said Robert Peterson, CEO of Millinocket Regional Hospital.

Because of the outbreak, the hospital is closed to visitors. Town Hall and schools also were closed.

The reception at the Big Moose Inn exceeded the state’s indoor gathering limit, among other violations of state rules. The outbreak affected individuals from 4 to 78 years old, officials said.

Friday was the 14th day since about 65 people — more than the limit of 50 — attended the reception. A representative for the Big Moose Inn has declined to comment.

