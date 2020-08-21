Here’s taking you inside Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pataudi Palace worth Rs 800 crore

Even though Bollywood’s much loved duo Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan live in Mumbai, they often head to Pataudi, a town in Haryana’s Gurugram district to spend some quality time together with their son Taimur and other family members. Also known as Ibrahim Kothi, the Pataudi Palace is a stunning, luxurious home which goes down in the Indian history. Having opulent and royal interiors, the palace comes with large, long hallways and tall arches which add to it’s heritage.

While the walls of the palace have paintings and artwork from different parts of the world, it’s real beauty lies in the stunning beauty that the luxe green garden offers. Spread across 10 acres with a total of 150 rooms, including seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms, seven billiard rooms, alongwith palatial drawing rooms and dining rooms, this stunning property is valued at a whopping Rs 800 crores.

Designed by Robert Tor Russell in the early 1900’s, Pataudi Palace is built keeping in mind a sense of comfort and understated style. Interestingly, long ago Saif Ali Khan had to earn back the Pataudi Palace after it was rented to a hotel chain. The actor refurbished the palace post the demise of his father, cricketer Late Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. lnterior designer Darshini Shah had refurbished this family home.

Various movies have been shot at the palace including the Julia Roberts starrer Eat Pray Love, Mangal Pandey, Veer Zara, Gandhi: My father and Mere Brother ki Dulhan.

