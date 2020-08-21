Charlotte Tucker / EU-Startups:
Helsinki-based Quuppa, whose Intelligent Locating System helps businesses accurately and reliably locate Bluetooth-enabled devices in real time, raises €20M — Quuppa, a real-time location tracking startup, today announced its first ever round of funding, worth €20 million.
