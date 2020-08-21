Home Technology Helsinki-based Quuppa, whose Intelligent Locating System helps businesses accurately and reliably locate...

Helsinki-based Quuppa, whose Intelligent Locating System helps businesses accurately and reliably locate Bluetooth-enabled devices in real time, raises &euro;20M (Charlotte Tucker/EU-Startups)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Charlotte Tucker / EU-Startups:

Helsinki-based Quuppa, whose Intelligent Locating System helps businesses accurately and reliably locate Bluetooth-enabled devices in real time, raises €20M  —  Quuppa, a real-time location tracking startup, today announced its first ever round of funding, worth €20 million.

RELATED ARTICLES

©