Heidi Klum Backed by Daughter in Requesting for Emergency Custody Hearing Against Seal

WENN

The ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’ host claims, in a court declaration, that her ex-husband does not allow her to take their four children with her when she goes to Germany in October.

–

Heidi Klum has asked for an emergency hearing to allow her to take her four children with her when she goes to Germany later this year to film “Germany’s Next Top Model”.

The model shares Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10, with Seal, real name Henry Samuel, and said in a declaration filed on Thursday, August 20 that while they share custody, the kids live with her most of the time.

“Henry’s time with our children is sporadic at best,” she wrote in the filing asking for the hearing, obtained by People magazine.

According to Klum, Seal has claimed he doesn’t want the children to travel to Germany in October, when she’s contractually obliged to fly there to film the next series of the modelling search show, because he’s worried about the coronavirus.

She added in her declaration: “I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the Covid-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk – I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States.”

In addition, Klum said she would alter their previously arranged custody schedule to give the “Kiss From a Rose” singer the chance to have Christmas with his kids if he allows them to travel to Germany with her.

Klum also claimed that while Seal agreed back in April that the children could go with her to Germany, he’s since changed his mind, and she has “tried to work this out with Henry directly to no avail”.

Leni, the model’s daughter from a past relationship with businessman Flavio Briatore, who Seal adopted after their marriage, also submitted a declaration to the court as she pleaded with her adoptive dad to let her and her siblings go with their mother.

“This is hard because I love both of my parents, but I feel like I need to speak up. I understand that my siblings are too young to speak to the judge, so I am happy to speak for all of us,” she wrote. “My mom needs to film in Germany for a few months and my siblings and I want to go with her.”

“So far, my dad is not allowing us to go, though we have tried to tell him our reasons why we want to.”

Leni also said that her younger siblings are “really upset” and “frightened” at the thought of being away from Klum for that long.

In addition, the teenager penned a handwritten letter to her father, which was also submitted in the filing, in which she pointed out that there are fewer cases of Covid-19 in Berlin, where they would be staying, than in Los Angeles.

“I just want to figure out something and come up with a plan and agreement as a family,” Leni wrote. “I love you so so much.”