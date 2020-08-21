Harry Kane misses Tottenham pre-season training due to being in quarantine after holiday return

Quarantine for Kane! England captain Harry MISSES start of Tottenham’s pre-season training after being told to go into isolation after returning from family holiday in Bahamas
- Harry Kane has missed the start of Tottenham Hotspur’s pre-season training
- The Spurs talisman is now in quarantine after returning home from his holiday
- Kane went on a family holiday to the Bahamas following the end of the season
- The 27-year-old is now required to quarantine for 14 days upon his return
Harry Kane has missed the start of Tottenham’s pre-season because he is in quarantine after his return from holiday.
The prolific goalscorer went on a family break to the Bahamas following Tottenham’s final game of the season against Crystal Palace on July 26.
The Bahamas were not on the UK’s quarantine list when Kane arrived there, but the travel restrictions changed on August 8, meaning the England captain was required to quarantine for 14 days upon his return to England.
Harry Kane missed the start of Tottenham’s pre-season training because he is in quarantine
Jose Mourinho’s squad returned to the club this week to begin pre-season training
Jose Mourinho’s players returned to pre-season training towards the end of last week but Kane is still to rejoin his team-mates as he finishes his period of self-isolation.
The Tottenham talisman, however, should be in a position to return to the club’s Enfield HQ at some point next week.
His absence should not have a drastic impact on Mourinho’s preparations, which start at home to Ipswich on Saturday.
Kane went on a family break to the Bahamas following Tottenham’s final game of the season
Kane is known to keep himself in optimal shape during the close season. Indeed, he posted a video of himself training on his Instagram account last week, while on holiday.
However, it does cause obvious disruption to Spurs with the new season just round the corner.
Kane’s quarantine period should not have any consequences for England’s forthcoming Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark, with Gareth Southgate’s skipper still expected to be named in next week’s squad.
Advertisement