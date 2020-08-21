Greg Inglis Origin return, Paul Gallen doesn’t believe Queensland return is possible

Former NSW captain Paul Gallen doesn’t believe Greg Inglis has a realistic chance of making a return to State of Origin football later this year.

Inglis earlier this year shocked rugby league fans when he announced he was coming out of the retirement to play in the English Super League for Warrington in season 2021.

Shortly after announcing his return to rugby league, Maroons coach Kevin Walters made it clear the door would be left open for the 33-year-old to return to Queensland’s squad when the Origin series kicks off in November.

Inglis today revealed to NRL.com that he too wouldn’t rule out a return to the Origin arena.

Greg Inglis Maroons (Getty)

“I’ve obviously got to get back into running and get the kilometres back in my legs, but again I’m not saying no and I’m not saying yes. Just having an open dialogue and I will go on the way I feel in a month’s time,” he said.

Inglis played a total of 263 NRL games between the Storm and South Sydney while notching 32 State of Origin appearances for Queensland and logging 39 Tests for the Kangaroos.

Gallen said despite Inglis being one of the best players he ever played against, any hopes of the Queensland great making a return to Origin would be “pie-in-the-sky stuff.”

“I love Greg Inglis, he’s a fantastic player and one of the best I’ve ever played with and seen,” told Wide World of Sports’ 2GB radio.

Inglis opens up on retirement backflip

“But to think he can walk back into a State of Origin arena after not playing for almost two seasons, it’s pie-in-the-sky stuff for me.

“As good as he is, I don’t think the great Greg Inglis could even achieve that this season.”