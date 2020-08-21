George Karl unloads on Mark Jackson’s coaching resume; Jackson responds with playoff dig

George Karl and Mark Jackson are no longer NBA coaches, but the grudges they held against one another when they had clipboards in hand have endured.

Karl took it as a personal attack when Jackson on Thursday night said past coaches of Carmelo Anthony share responsibility for the veteran forward’s lack of defensive effort before joining the Trail Blazers. Jackson made the comment while calling the Blazers-Lakers playoff game for ESPN, though it’s unclear whether Jackson specifically meant to undermine Karl, who coached Anthony on the Nuggets.

Responding to the perceived slight, Karl used Twitter to unload on Jackson.

“I heard @MarkJackson13 is taking shots at my defensive coaching during tonight’s broadcast,” Karl wrote. “Remind me, how many all-star teams did you coach, Mark? How many DPOYs [Defensive Players of the Year]? How many Finals appearances? How many of my teams became dynasties right after I left?”

Jackson responded with a dig of his own: “I never lost to u in the playoffs as a Player or as a Coach!”

If Jackson did intend to call out Karl for not teaching Anthony proper defensive technique, then he deserved every bit of social media scorn. Anthony was an absolute monster for Denver under Karl and developed into one of the NBA’s best players. Those Nuggets squads were also strong defensively, ranking above average in defensive rating every year Karl coached Anthony. Earlier in his coaching career, Karl guided a defensive juggernaut in Seattle and oversaw the growth of Gary Payton into an all-time great lockdown guard.

For all of his well-documented faults managing player relationships, Karl accumulated 1,175 career wins to Jackson’s 121, as well as a much better winning percentage.

It’s unclear exactly how long beef between Karl and Jackson goes back, but the two butted heads when Jackson’s Warriors met Karl’s Nuggets in the 2013 Western Conference playoffs. Golden State alleged Nuggets players were being instructed to play dirty against Stephen Curry, who at the time was just emerging from a career-threatening string of ankle injuries. Karl did not appreciate those claims. Golden State won the series in six games.