ganesh chaturthi 2020: How to download and send Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp Stickers have become a good option to wish and greet someone on some special occasions. As we all know Ganesh Chaturthi is here and if you are looking to download some good WhatsApp Stickers for Ganesh Chaturthi, follow out step-by-step guide:

Pre-requisites:



Latest version of WhatsApp

Android smartphone

Working internet connectivity

Steps to download and send WhatsApp Stickers



1. Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and head to any chat window



2. Now, tap on the ‘Smiley’ icon placed at the left corner of the typing area to access existing sticker packs



3. Now, tap on the stickers icon placed next to the GIF button below.



4. Hit ‘+’ icon from the top-right of the Stickers section.



5. Scroll down to the end and tap on the ‘Get more stickers.’



6. It will then redirect you to the Google Play Store



7. Search ‘WhatsApp stickers for Ganesh Chaturthi and download anyone you like



8. Once downloaded, hit Open button and add them to WhatsApp



9. Once done, head back to WhatsApp and send the sticker



iOS users can simply ask their Android friends or use their secondary Android smartphone to go through the above-mentioned steps and send them a few stickers and then can save them as Favourites by long pressing on them.

