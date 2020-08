The Montreal Canadiens are on the brink of elimination, and they’re going to have to muster a Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday without one of their best players.

Brendan Gallagher suffered a broken jaw in Game 5 after Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen cross-checked him in the face. Niskanen received a one-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for his actions.