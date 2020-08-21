Five ways small investors can gain a big edge over the professionals

Article content continued

You (nowadays) get the exact same information as the big players

The more experience I got as a fund manager, the fewer meetings I found myself attending. How come? Well, following new disclosure rules, company executives simply became more tight-lipped. They were absolutely paranoid about disclosure, as they could not tell one investor anything that was not widely disclosed as well. The upshot: Investor meetings became far less useful as time went on. Nowadays, you as an individual have pretty much the same information as all the big players. Sure, fund managers can look executives in the eye and get a “feel” for a company. But trust us, many executives are polished salespeople and can spin a story like you wouldn’t believe. We learned early in our career to let the numbers do more of the talking. Individual investors thus get the exact same financial information as the big boys.

You have no market impact when buying/selling

When a fund manager puts in an order to buy, say, a million shares of stock XYZ, he/she knows it may be difficult to get at the current price. Large buying, naturally, tends to move a stock up. Suppose a stock is $10/share. As a manager, you still need to like that stock at $10.50, or even $11, because that’s what you will likely need to pay to get the position you want. This price move, of course, limits your investment returns. But individual investors just don’t need to deal with this. You want a thousand shares, you buy it. If you don’t get it at $10.00, maybe you get at $10.01. That price difference and lack of market impact on your trades can give you a significant return advantage over the big players in the market.