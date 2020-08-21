Five CBI teams formed to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Late Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The news came as a big blow to the entire country and soon after fans and well-wishers of SSR started joining hands to demand justice in the case. Several conspiracy theories started doing the rounds and social media trails happened one after the other. However, one thing that Sushant’s family stuck and a few close friends stuck together for was the need of a CBI enquiry in the case. After over two months of the actor’s death, the Supreme Court announced that the CBI will now take over the case. Yesterday a team from New Delhi reached Mumbai for the investigation to begin.

According to the latest reports, CBI Superintendent of Police, Nupur Prasad, has divided five CBI teams for different tasks to probe the case systematically. One team is expected to go through all the case files received from the Mumbai Police, while the second team would take the statement of people involved in the case, the third team will go to Sushant residence with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts to recreate the death scene, the fourth team will question the neighbours and scan CCTV footages and the fifth team will be talking to DCP Trimukhe of the Mumbai Police. We hope with CBI probing the case now, the case untangles soon.