FedEx Cup playoffs, explained: Updated standings, points format & more to know about golf’s 2020 championship

The 2019-20 PGA Tour is coming down the home stretch.

Only three events remain in the COVID-19-shortened PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, BMW Championship and Tour Championship — otherwise known as the FedEx Cup playoffs. Those events, which feature a 125-man field, are golf’s way of determining its champion for a given season. All 125 golfers in the initial field are given a one-year exemption from the PGA Tour; winners of either of the first two playoff events receive a two-year exemption; and the overall winner receives a five-year exemption.

That said, not everyone will make it past the Northern Trust; the field will be whittled down to 70 for the BMW Championship and, eventually, 30 for the Tour Championship. That way, only the best golfers on the planet are guaranteed an opportunity at the PGA Tour’s highest prize.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 FedExCup, including standings, rules and points formats, schedules and payouts:

FedEx Cup standings 2020

With the conclusion of the 2020 Wyndham Championship — the final regular-season event of the PGA Tour — the final field of 125 golfers has been set. Justin Thomas, who has three wins and several top-10 finishes this season, holds a sizable lead over second-place Collin Morikawa, though the final field is sure to change significantly over the last three events of the season. Here are the 125 golfers who made the 2020 Northern Trust:

Rank Player Points 1. Justin Thomas 2,458 2. Collin Morikawa 1,902 3. Webb Simpson 1,878 4. Bryson DeChambeau 1,657 5. Sungjae Im 1,633 6. Patrick Reed 1,426 7. Daniel Berger 1,347 8. Rory McIlroy 1,327 9. Brendon Todd 1,316 10. Jon Rahm 1,295 11. Xander Schauffele 1,258 12. Lanto Griffin 1,159 13. Abraham Ancer 1,099 14. Marc Leishman 1,086 15. Dustin Johnson 1,071 16. Sebastián Muñoz 1,045 17. Kevin Na 1,036 18. Hideki Matsuyama 1,030 19. Tyrrell Hatton 1,025 20. Cameron Champ 951 21. Adam Long 912 22. Kevin Streelman 909 23. Tony Finau 907 24. Scottie Scheffler 900 25. Billy Horschel 893 26. Joaquin Niemann 878 27. Harris English 867 28. Viktor Hovland 842 29. Ryan Palmer 838 30. Cameron Smith 807

(Tour Championship cutoff)

Rank Player Points 31. Byeong Hun An 765 32. Patrick Cantlay 745 33. Gary Woodland 741 34. Matthew Wolff 739 35. Tyler Duncan 736 36. Adam Scott 726 37. Nick Taylor 720 38. Joel Dahmen 720 39. Tom Hoge 716 40. Kevin Kisner 710 41. Richy Werenski 703 42. Mark Hubbard 701 43. Brendan Steele 669 44. Adam Hadwin 654 45. Jason Day 653 46. Michael Thompson 647 47. Carlos Ortiz 630 48. Andrew Landry 626 49. Tiger Woods 604 50. Dylan Frittelli 604 51. Matthew Fitzpatrick 602 52. Mackenzie Hughes 597 53. Danny Lee 588 54. Jim Herman 581 55. Paul Casey 559 56. Corey Conners 535 57. Max Homa 526 58. Maverick McNealy 523 59. J.T. Poston 516 60. Doc Redman 514 61. Sung Kang 512 62. Talor Gooch 508 63. Matt Kuchar 502 64. Charles Howell III 492 65. Denny McCarthy 489 66. Bubba Watson 489 67. Phil Mickelson 488 68. Henrik Norlander 483 69. Brian Harman 480 70. Xinjun Zhang 474

(BMW Championship cutoff)

Rank Player Points 71. Sepp Straka 466 72. Harry Higgs 465 73. Harold Varner III 457 74. Bud Cauley 443 75. Vaughn Taylor 442 76. Brian Stuard 438 77. Patrick Rodgers 431 78. Alex Noren 428 79. Pat Perez 421 80. Troy Merritt 419 81. Robby Shelton 417 82. Si Woo Kim 409 83. Chez Reavie 408 84. Nate Lashley 395 85. Ian Poulter 392 86. Matt Jones 388 87. Cameron Tringale 381 88. Rickie Fowler 381 89. Tommy Fleetwood 380 90. Jason Kokrak 376 91. Cameron Davis 374 92. Emiliano Grillo 373 93. Matthew NeSmith 372 94. Scott Harrington 370 95. Ryan Armour 366 96. Ryan Moore 360 97. Brooks Koepka 360 98. Brandt Snedeker 358 99. Louis Oosthuizen 354 100. Jordan Spieth 354 101. Russell Henley 352 102. Sam Ryder 349 103. Sam Burns 345 104. Zach Johnson 337 105. Keith Mitchell 328 106. Zac Blair 324 107. Scott Brown 323 108. Brian Gay 323 109. Justin Rose 313 110. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 312 111. Charley Hoffman 311 112. Keegan Bradley 309 113. Graeme McDowell 305 114. Adam Schenk 304 115. Lucas Glover 303 116. Luke List 297 117. Scott Stallings 296 118. Brice Garnett 294 119. Scott Piercy 291 120. Rory Sabbatini 291 121. Beau Hossler 286 122. Shane Lowry 283 123. Tom Lewis 281 124. Bo Hoag 281 125. Wyndham Clark 276

(Northern Trust cutoff)

How do the FedEx Cup playoffs work?

The PGA Tour regular season leads to the FedEx Cup playoffs, with each official PGA Tour event awarding points to golfers who made the 36-hole cut at any given event. The top 125 golfers in points earnings at the end of the regular season (the Wyndham Championship) are eligible to compete in the playoffs.

The playoffs begin with the Northern Trust, with golfers aiming to make it past the weekend cut so they can earn additional FedEx Cup points. Even those golfers who don’t make the cut, however, can still advance as long as they finish among the top 70 golfers in combined FedEx Cup points from the regular season and Northern Trust. From there, the FedEx Cup moves to the BMW Championship, which allows all participants to play through the entire four-round tournament. Only the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings can move on to the final event of the season: The Tour Championship.

The ultimate goal is to win the Tour Championship, which not only nets a massive payday but also provides PGA Tour exemption for the following five seasons. That golfer also has bragging rights as the golfer of the year for that season.

FedEx Cup points system

Each official PGA Tour event awards points to golfers who at least made the 36-hole cut at any given tournament. Winners at regular PGA Tour events earn 500 FedEx Cup points; winners at any of the four majors or The Players win 600 points; winners at the World Golf Championships earn 550 points. For any PGA Tour events played opposite the WGC or majors, the winner earns 300 points.

Once in the playoffs, potential point earnings are increased by a factor of three, meaning the winner of either of the first two playoff events will pick up 1,500 FedEx Cup points, as opposed to 500 (PGA Tour officials decreased the 2020 playoff from a factor of four to a factor of three due to the COVID-19-shortened season). Points earned in those events are added to a player’s regular season tally, with the field for subsequent playoff events (top 70 for BMW Championship, top 30 for Tour Championship) determined on the combined points.

(A full breakdown of playoff points distributions is available here).

The Tour Championship wipes the slate clean in terms of FedEx Cup standings. That said, the Tour in 2019 introduced a handicap model that gives higher-seeded golfers a significant advantage over the other competitors at the start of the tournament. The golfer with the best score at the conclusion of the PGA Tour, handicaps included, is named champion.

FedEx Cup playoffs schedule

The Northern Trust

Dates: Aug. 20-24

Aug. 20-24 Course: TPC Boston

TPC Boston Location: Norton, Mass.

The Northern Trust — known formerly as the Barclays — is the first of the FedEx Cup playoff events. It is limited to a 125-player field, based off FedEx Cup standings from the current PGA Tour. Though it features a weekend cut, it still allows players who finish in the top 70 of the standings to advance to the BMW Championship.

BMW Championship

Dates: Aug. 27-30

Aug. 27-30 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club

Olympia Fields Country Club Location: Olympia Fields, Ill.

The BMW Championship, formerly known as the Western Open, is the penultimate FedEx Cup tournament, featuring the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings (including ties) as determined by The Northern Trust. This event is distinct in that it doesn’t feature a 36-hole cutoff; all 70-plus players invited play through the entire four-round event, with only the top 30 players among the FedEx Cup standings moving on to the Tour Championship.

Tour Championship

Dates: Sept. 4-7

Sept. 4-7 Course: East Lake Golf Course

East Lake Golf Course Location: Atlanta

The Tour Championship represents not only the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoff, but also the final event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour (though previously scheduled events will be held later this year as part of the 2020-21 season). It will take place at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, which has hosted the event since 2004.

The tournament in 2019 adopted a handicap system to ensure its winner would also be the FedEx Cup champion: The player with the most FedEx Cup points at the start of the tournament will earn the No. 1 overall seed starting at 10-under par, with the 2-seed starting at 8 under and so on. Below is the full handicap system:

1-seed: (10 under)

(10 under) 2-seed: (8 under)

(8 under) 3-seed: (7 under)

(7 under) 4-seed: (6 under)

(6 under) 5-seed: (5 under)

(5 under) Seeds 6-10: (4 under)

(4 under) Seeds 11-15: (3 under)

(3 under) Seeds 16-20: (2 under)

(2 under) Seeds 21-25: (1 under)

(1 under) Seeds 26-30: (par)

FedEx Cup payouts 2020

The winner of the 2020 FedEx Cup stands to make an outrageous sum of money, even by PGA Tour standards. In 2019, Rory McIlroy earned $15 million in prize money for winning the Tour Championship: the single-highest payout in golf history.

The 2019 FedEx Cup purse was an absurd $70 million, which included a $10 million regular-season bonus pool awarded to the top 10 golfers in the FedEx Cup Standings through the Wyndham Championship (the final event of the season before the playoffs). In all, the final 30 golfers split $45 million over the Tour Championship.

(Full FedEx Cup money distribution is available here).

Below is a full breakdown of the 2019 prize and payouts: