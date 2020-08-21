FedEx Cup playoffs, explained: Updated standings, points format & more to know about golf’s 2020 championship

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

The 2019-20 PGA Tour is coming down the home stretch.

Only three events remain in the COVID-19-shortened PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, BMW Championship and Tour Championship — otherwise known as the FedEx Cup playoffs. Those events, which feature a 125-man field, are golf’s way of determining its champion for a given season. All 125 golfers in the initial field are given a one-year exemption from the PGA Tour; winners of either of the first two playoff events receive a two-year exemption; and the overall winner receives a five-year exemption.

That said, not everyone will make it past the Northern Trust; the field will be whittled down to 70 for the BMW Championship and, eventually, 30 for the Tour Championship. That way, only the best golfers on the planet are guaranteed an opportunity at the PGA Tour’s highest prize.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 FedExCup, including standings, rules and points formats, schedules and payouts:

MORE: Live updates from the Northern Trust leaderboard

FedEx Cup standings 2020

With the conclusion of the 2020 Wyndham Championship — the final regular-season event of the PGA Tour — the final field of 125 golfers has been set. Justin Thomas, who has three wins and several top-10 finishes this season, holds a sizable lead over second-place Collin Morikawa, though the final field is sure to change significantly over the last three events of the season. Here are the 125 golfers who made the 2020 Northern Trust:

RankPlayerPoints
1.Justin Thomas2,458
2.Collin Morikawa1,902
3.Webb Simpson1,878
4.Bryson DeChambeau1,657
5.Sungjae Im1,633
6.Patrick Reed1,426
7.Daniel Berger1,347
8.Rory McIlroy1,327
9.Brendon Todd1,316
10.Jon Rahm1,295
11.Xander Schauffele1,258
12.Lanto Griffin1,159
13.Abraham Ancer1,099
14.Marc Leishman1,086
15.Dustin Johnson1,071
16.Sebastián Muñoz1,045
17.Kevin Na1,036
18.Hideki Matsuyama1,030
19.Tyrrell Hatton1,025
20.Cameron Champ951
21.Adam Long912
22.Kevin Streelman909
23.Tony Finau907
24.Scottie Scheffler900
25.Billy Horschel893
26.Joaquin Niemann878
27.Harris English867
28.Viktor Hovland842
29.Ryan Palmer838
30.Cameron Smith807

(Tour Championship cutoff)

RankPlayerPoints
31.Byeong Hun An765
32.Patrick Cantlay745
33.Gary Woodland741
34.Matthew Wolff739
35.Tyler Duncan736
36.Adam Scott726
37.Nick Taylor720
38.Joel Dahmen720
39.Tom Hoge716
40.Kevin Kisner710
41.Richy Werenski703
42.Mark Hubbard701
43.Brendan Steele669
44.Adam Hadwin654
45.Jason Day653
46.Michael Thompson647
47.Carlos Ortiz630
48.Andrew Landry626
49.Tiger Woods604
50.Dylan Frittelli604
51.Matthew Fitzpatrick602
52.Mackenzie Hughes597
53.Danny Lee588
54.Jim Herman581
55.Paul Casey559
56.Corey Conners535
57.Max Homa526
58.Maverick McNealy523
59.J.T. Poston516
60.Doc Redman514
61.Sung Kang512
62.Talor Gooch508
63.Matt Kuchar502
64.Charles Howell III492
65.Denny McCarthy489
66.Bubba Watson489
67.Phil Mickelson488
68.Henrik Norlander483
69.Brian Harman480
70.Xinjun Zhang474

(BMW Championship cutoff)

RankPlayerPoints
71.Sepp Straka466
72.Harry Higgs465
73.Harold Varner III457
74.Bud Cauley443
75.Vaughn Taylor442
76.Brian Stuard438
77.Patrick Rodgers431
78.Alex Noren428
79.Pat Perez421
80.Troy Merritt419
81.Robby Shelton417
82.Si Woo Kim409
83.Chez Reavie408
84.Nate Lashley395
85.Ian Poulter392
86.Matt Jones388
87.Cameron Tringale381
88.Rickie Fowler381
89.Tommy Fleetwood380
90.Jason Kokrak376
91.Cameron Davis374
92.Emiliano Grillo373
93.Matthew NeSmith372
94.Scott Harrington370
95.Ryan Armour366
96.Ryan Moore360
97.Brooks Koepka360
98.Brandt Snedeker358
99.Louis Oosthuizen354
100.Jordan Spieth354
101.Russell Henley352
102.Sam Ryder349
103.Sam Burns345
104.Zach Johnson337
105.Keith Mitchell328
106.Zac Blair324
107.Scott Brown323
108.Brian Gay323
109.Justin Rose313
110.Kyoung-Hoon Lee312
111.Charley Hoffman311
112.Keegan Bradley309
113.Graeme McDowell305
114.Adam Schenk304
115.Lucas Glover303
116.Luke List297
117.Scott Stallings296
118.Brice Garnett294
119.Scott Piercy291
120.Rory Sabbatini291
121.Beau Hossler286
122.Shane Lowry283
123.Tom Lewis281
124.Bo Hoag281
125.Wyndham Clark276

(Northern Trust cutoff)

How do the FedEx Cup playoffs work?

The PGA Tour regular season leads to the FedEx Cup playoffs, with each official PGA Tour event awarding points to golfers who made the 36-hole cut at any given event. The top 125 golfers in points earnings at the end of the regular season (the Wyndham Championship) are eligible to compete in the playoffs.

The playoffs begin with the Northern Trust, with golfers aiming to make it past the weekend cut so they can earn additional FedEx Cup points. Even those golfers who don’t make the cut, however, can still advance as long as they finish among the top 70 golfers in combined FedEx Cup points from the regular season and Northern Trust. From there, the FedEx Cup moves to the BMW Championship, which allows all participants to play through the entire four-round tournament. Only the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings can move on to the final event of the season: The Tour Championship.

The ultimate goal is to win the Tour Championship, which not only nets a massive payday but also provides PGA Tour exemption for the following five seasons. That golfer also has bragging rights as the golfer of the year for that season.

FedEx Cup points system

Each official PGA Tour event awards points to golfers who at least made the 36-hole cut at any given tournament. Winners at regular PGA Tour events earn 500 FedEx Cup points; winners at any of the four majors or The Players win 600 points; winners at the World Golf Championships earn 550 points. For any PGA Tour events played opposite the WGC or majors, the winner earns 300 points.

Once in the playoffs, potential point earnings are increased by a factor of three, meaning the winner of either of the first two playoff events will pick up 1,500 FedEx Cup points, as opposed to 500 (PGA Tour officials decreased the 2020 playoff from a factor of four to a factor of three due to the COVID-19-shortened season). Points earned in those events are added to a player’s regular season tally, with the field for subsequent playoff events (top 70 for BMW Championship, top 30 for Tour Championship) determined on the combined points.

(A full breakdown of playoff points distributions is available here).

The Tour Championship wipes the slate clean in terms of FedEx Cup standings. That said, the Tour in 2019 introduced a handicap model that gives higher-seeded golfers a significant advantage over the other competitors at the start of the tournament. The golfer with the best score at the conclusion of the PGA Tour, handicaps included, is named champion.

FedEx Cup playoffs schedule

The Northern Trust

  • Dates: Aug. 20-24
  • Course: TPC Boston
  • Location: Norton, Mass.

The Northern Trust — known formerly as the Barclays — is the first of the FedEx Cup playoff events. It is limited to a 125-player field, based off FedEx Cup standings from the current PGA Tour. Though it features a weekend cut, it still allows players who finish in the top 70 of the standings to advance to the BMW Championship.

BMW Championship

  • Dates: Aug. 27-30
  • Course: Olympia Fields Country Club
  • Location: Olympia Fields, Ill.

The BMW Championship, formerly known as the Western Open, is the penultimate FedEx Cup tournament, featuring the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings (including ties) as determined by The Northern Trust. This event is distinct in that it doesn’t feature a 36-hole cutoff; all 70-plus players invited play through the entire four-round event, with only the top 30 players among the FedEx Cup standings moving on to the Tour Championship.

Tour Championship

  • Dates: Sept. 4-7
  • Course: East Lake Golf Course
  • Location: Atlanta

The Tour Championship represents not only the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoff, but also the final event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour (though previously scheduled events will be held later this year as part of the 2020-21 season). It will take place at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, which has hosted the event since 2004.

The tournament in 2019 adopted a handicap system to ensure its winner would also be the FedEx Cup champion: The player with the most FedEx Cup points at the start of the tournament will earn the No. 1 overall seed starting at 10-under par, with the 2-seed starting at 8 under and so on. Below is the full handicap system:

  • 1-seed: (10 under)
  • 2-seed: (8 under)
  • 3-seed: (7 under)
  • 4-seed: (6 under)
  • 5-seed: (5 under)
  • Seeds 6-10: (4 under)
  • Seeds 11-15: (3 under)
  • Seeds 16-20: (2 under)
  • Seeds 21-25: (1 under)
  • Seeds 26-30: (par)

FedEx Cup payouts 2020

The winner of the 2020 FedEx Cup stands to make an outrageous sum of money, even by PGA Tour standards. In 2019, Rory McIlroy earned $15 million in prize money for winning the Tour Championship: the single-highest payout in golf history.

The 2019 FedEx Cup purse was an absurd $70 million, which included a $10 million regular-season bonus pool awarded to the top 10 golfers in the FedEx Cup Standings through the Wyndham Championship (the final event of the season before the playoffs). In all, the final 30 golfers split $45 million over the Tour Championship.

(Full FedEx Cup money distribution is available here).

Below is a full breakdown of the 2019 prize and payouts:

RankPlayerPoints
1.Rory McIlroy$15 million
2.Xander Schauffele$5 million
T-3.Justin Thomas$3.5 million
T-3.Brooks Koepka$3.5 million
5.Paul Casey$2.5 million
6.Adam Scott$1.9 million
7.Tony Finau$1.3 million
8.Chez Reavie$1.1 million
T-9.Patrick Reed$843,333
T-9.Kevin Kisner$843,333
T-9.Hideki Matsuyama$843,333
T-12.Bryson DeChambeau$682,500
T-12.Jon Rahm$682,500
14.Jason Kokrak$620,000
15.Gary Woodland$595,000
T-16.Tommy Fleetwood$551,666
T-16.Webb Simpson$551,666
T-16.Matt Kuchar$551,666
T-19.Singjae Im$512,500
T-19.Rickie Fowler$512,500
T-21.Louis Oosthuizen$478,000
T-21.Abraham Ancer$478,000
T-21.Patrick Cantlay$478,000
T-24.Marc Leishman$450,500
T-24.Brandt Snedeker$450,500
T-26.Justin Rose$430,000
T-26.Corey Conners$430,000
28.Charles Howell III$415,000
T-29.Dustin Johnson$400,000
T-29.Lucas Glover$400,000

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR