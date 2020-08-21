FedEx Cup playoffs, explained: Updated standings, points format & more to know about golf’s 2020 championship

The 2019-20 PGA Tour is coming down the home stretch.
Only three events remain in the COVID-19-shortened PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, BMW Championship and Tour Championship — otherwise known as the FedEx Cup playoffs. Those events, which feature a 125-man field, are golf’s way of determining its champion for a given season. All 125 golfers in the initial field are given a one-year exemption from the PGA Tour; winners of either of the first two playoff events receive a two-year exemption; and the overall winner receives a five-year exemption.
That said, not everyone will make it past the Northern Trust; the field will be whittled down to 70 for the BMW Championship and, eventually, 30 for the Tour Championship. That way, only the best golfers on the planet are guaranteed an opportunity at the PGA Tour’s highest prize.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 FedExCup, including standings, rules and points formats, schedules and payouts:
FedEx Cup standings 2020
With the conclusion of the 2020 Wyndham Championship — the final regular-season event of the PGA Tour — the final field of 125 golfers has been set. Justin Thomas, who has three wins and several top-10 finishes this season, holds a sizable lead over second-place Collin Morikawa, though the final field is sure to change significantly over the last three events of the season. Here are the 125 golfers who made the 2020 Northern Trust:
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|1.
|Justin Thomas
|2,458
|2.
|Collin Morikawa
|1,902
|3.
|Webb Simpson
|1,878
|4.
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1,657
|5.
|Sungjae Im
|1,633
|6.
|Patrick Reed
|1,426
|7.
|Daniel Berger
|1,347
|8.
|Rory McIlroy
|1,327
|9.
|Brendon Todd
|1,316
|10.
|Jon Rahm
|1,295
|11.
|Xander Schauffele
|1,258
|12.
|Lanto Griffin
|1,159
|13.
|Abraham Ancer
|1,099
|14.
|Marc Leishman
|1,086
|15.
|Dustin Johnson
|1,071
|16.
|Sebastián Muñoz
|1,045
|17.
|Kevin Na
|1,036
|18.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,030
|19.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1,025
|20.
|Cameron Champ
|951
|21.
|Adam Long
|912
|22.
|Kevin Streelman
|909
|23.
|Tony Finau
|907
|24.
|Scottie Scheffler
|900
|25.
|Billy Horschel
|893
|26.
|Joaquin Niemann
|878
|27.
|Harris English
|867
|28.
|Viktor Hovland
|842
|29.
|Ryan Palmer
|838
|30.
|Cameron Smith
|807
(Tour Championship cutoff)
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|31.
|Byeong Hun An
|765
|32.
|Patrick Cantlay
|745
|33.
|Gary Woodland
|741
|34.
|Matthew Wolff
|739
|35.
|Tyler Duncan
|736
|36.
|Adam Scott
|726
|37.
|Nick Taylor
|720
|38.
|Joel Dahmen
|720
|39.
|Tom Hoge
|716
|40.
|Kevin Kisner
|710
|41.
|Richy Werenski
|703
|42.
|Mark Hubbard
|701
|43.
|Brendan Steele
|669
|44.
|Adam Hadwin
|654
|45.
|Jason Day
|653
|46.
|Michael Thompson
|647
|47.
|Carlos Ortiz
|630
|48.
|Andrew Landry
|626
|49.
|Tiger Woods
|604
|50.
|Dylan Frittelli
|604
|51.
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|602
|52.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|597
|53.
|Danny Lee
|588
|54.
|Jim Herman
|581
|55.
|Paul Casey
|559
|56.
|Corey Conners
|535
|57.
|Max Homa
|526
|58.
|Maverick McNealy
|523
|59.
|J.T. Poston
|516
|60.
|Doc Redman
|514
|61.
|Sung Kang
|512
|62.
|Talor Gooch
|508
|63.
|Matt Kuchar
|502
|64.
|Charles Howell III
|492
|65.
|Denny McCarthy
|489
|66.
|Bubba Watson
|489
|67.
|Phil Mickelson
|488
|68.
|Henrik Norlander
|483
|69.
|Brian Harman
|480
|70.
|Xinjun Zhang
|474
(BMW Championship cutoff)
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|71.
|Sepp Straka
|466
|72.
|Harry Higgs
|465
|73.
|Harold Varner III
|457
|74.
|Bud Cauley
|443
|75.
|Vaughn Taylor
|442
|76.
|Brian Stuard
|438
|77.
|Patrick Rodgers
|431
|78.
|Alex Noren
|428
|79.
|Pat Perez
|421
|80.
|Troy Merritt
|419
|81.
|Robby Shelton
|417
|82.
|Si Woo Kim
|409
|83.
|Chez Reavie
|408
|84.
|Nate Lashley
|395
|85.
|Ian Poulter
|392
|86.
|Matt Jones
|388
|87.
|Cameron Tringale
|381
|88.
|Rickie Fowler
|381
|89.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|380
|90.
|Jason Kokrak
|376
|91.
|Cameron Davis
|374
|92.
|Emiliano Grillo
|373
|93.
|Matthew NeSmith
|372
|94.
|Scott Harrington
|370
|95.
|Ryan Armour
|366
|96.
|Ryan Moore
|360
|97.
|Brooks Koepka
|360
|98.
|Brandt Snedeker
|358
|99.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|354
|100.
|Jordan Spieth
|354
|101.
|Russell Henley
|352
|102.
|Sam Ryder
|349
|103.
|Sam Burns
|345
|104.
|Zach Johnson
|337
|105.
|Keith Mitchell
|328
|106.
|Zac Blair
|324
|107.
|Scott Brown
|323
|108.
|Brian Gay
|323
|109.
|Justin Rose
|313
|110.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|312
|111.
|Charley Hoffman
|311
|112.
|Keegan Bradley
|309
|113.
|Graeme McDowell
|305
|114.
|Adam Schenk
|304
|115.
|Lucas Glover
|303
|116.
|Luke List
|297
|117.
|Scott Stallings
|296
|118.
|Brice Garnett
|294
|119.
|Scott Piercy
|291
|120.
|Rory Sabbatini
|291
|121.
|Beau Hossler
|286
|122.
|Shane Lowry
|283
|123.
|Tom Lewis
|281
|124.
|Bo Hoag
|281
|125.
|Wyndham Clark
|276
(Northern Trust cutoff)
How do the FedEx Cup playoffs work?
The PGA Tour regular season leads to the FedEx Cup playoffs, with each official PGA Tour event awarding points to golfers who made the 36-hole cut at any given event. The top 125 golfers in points earnings at the end of the regular season (the Wyndham Championship) are eligible to compete in the playoffs.
The playoffs begin with the Northern Trust, with golfers aiming to make it past the weekend cut so they can earn additional FedEx Cup points. Even those golfers who don’t make the cut, however, can still advance as long as they finish among the top 70 golfers in combined FedEx Cup points from the regular season and Northern Trust. From there, the FedEx Cup moves to the BMW Championship, which allows all participants to play through the entire four-round tournament. Only the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings can move on to the final event of the season: The Tour Championship.
The ultimate goal is to win the Tour Championship, which not only nets a massive payday but also provides PGA Tour exemption for the following five seasons. That golfer also has bragging rights as the golfer of the year for that season.
FedEx Cup points system
Each official PGA Tour event awards points to golfers who at least made the 36-hole cut at any given tournament. Winners at regular PGA Tour events earn 500 FedEx Cup points; winners at any of the four majors or The Players win 600 points; winners at the World Golf Championships earn 550 points. For any PGA Tour events played opposite the WGC or majors, the winner earns 300 points.
Once in the playoffs, potential point earnings are increased by a factor of three, meaning the winner of either of the first two playoff events will pick up 1,500 FedEx Cup points, as opposed to 500 (PGA Tour officials decreased the 2020 playoff from a factor of four to a factor of three due to the COVID-19-shortened season). Points earned in those events are added to a player’s regular season tally, with the field for subsequent playoff events (top 70 for BMW Championship, top 30 for Tour Championship) determined on the combined points.
(A full breakdown of playoff points distributions is available here).
The Tour Championship wipes the slate clean in terms of FedEx Cup standings. That said, the Tour in 2019 introduced a handicap model that gives higher-seeded golfers a significant advantage over the other competitors at the start of the tournament. The golfer with the best score at the conclusion of the PGA Tour, handicaps included, is named champion.
FedEx Cup playoffs schedule
The Northern Trust
- Dates: Aug. 20-24
- Course: TPC Boston
- Location: Norton, Mass.
The Northern Trust — known formerly as the Barclays — is the first of the FedEx Cup playoff events. It is limited to a 125-player field, based off FedEx Cup standings from the current PGA Tour. Though it features a weekend cut, it still allows players who finish in the top 70 of the standings to advance to the BMW Championship.
BMW Championship
- Dates: Aug. 27-30
- Course: Olympia Fields Country Club
- Location: Olympia Fields, Ill.
The BMW Championship, formerly known as the Western Open, is the penultimate FedEx Cup tournament, featuring the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings (including ties) as determined by The Northern Trust. This event is distinct in that it doesn’t feature a 36-hole cutoff; all 70-plus players invited play through the entire four-round event, with only the top 30 players among the FedEx Cup standings moving on to the Tour Championship.
Tour Championship
- Dates: Sept. 4-7
- Course: East Lake Golf Course
- Location: Atlanta
The Tour Championship represents not only the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoff, but also the final event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour (though previously scheduled events will be held later this year as part of the 2020-21 season). It will take place at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, which has hosted the event since 2004.
The tournament in 2019 adopted a handicap system to ensure its winner would also be the FedEx Cup champion: The player with the most FedEx Cup points at the start of the tournament will earn the No. 1 overall seed starting at 10-under par, with the 2-seed starting at 8 under and so on. Below is the full handicap system:
- 1-seed: (10 under)
- 2-seed: (8 under)
- 3-seed: (7 under)
- 4-seed: (6 under)
- 5-seed: (5 under)
- Seeds 6-10: (4 under)
- Seeds 11-15: (3 under)
- Seeds 16-20: (2 under)
- Seeds 21-25: (1 under)
- Seeds 26-30: (par)
FedEx Cup payouts 2020
The winner of the 2020 FedEx Cup stands to make an outrageous sum of money, even by PGA Tour standards. In 2019, Rory McIlroy earned $15 million in prize money for winning the Tour Championship: the single-highest payout in golf history.
The 2019 FedEx Cup purse was an absurd $70 million, which included a $10 million regular-season bonus pool awarded to the top 10 golfers in the FedEx Cup Standings through the Wyndham Championship (the final event of the season before the playoffs). In all, the final 30 golfers split $45 million over the Tour Championship.
(Full FedEx Cup money distribution is available here).
Below is a full breakdown of the 2019 prize and payouts:
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|1.
|Rory McIlroy
|$15 million
|2.
|Xander Schauffele
|$5 million
|T-3.
|Justin Thomas
|$3.5 million
|T-3.
|Brooks Koepka
|$3.5 million
|5.
|Paul Casey
|$2.5 million
|6.
|Adam Scott
|$1.9 million
|7.
|Tony Finau
|$1.3 million
|8.
|Chez Reavie
|$1.1 million
|T-9.
|Patrick Reed
|$843,333
|T-9.
|Kevin Kisner
|$843,333
|T-9.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$843,333
|T-12.
|Bryson DeChambeau
|$682,500
|T-12.
|Jon Rahm
|$682,500
|14.
|Jason Kokrak
|$620,000
|15.
|Gary Woodland
|$595,000
|T-16.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$551,666
|T-16.
|Webb Simpson
|$551,666
|T-16.
|Matt Kuchar
|$551,666
|T-19.
|Singjae Im
|$512,500
|T-19.
|Rickie Fowler
|$512,500
|T-21.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|$478,000
|T-21.
|Abraham Ancer
|$478,000
|T-21.
|Patrick Cantlay
|$478,000
|T-24.
|Marc Leishman
|$450,500
|T-24.
|Brandt Snedeker
|$450,500
|T-26.
|Justin Rose
|$430,000
|T-26.
|Corey Conners
|$430,000
|28.
|Charles Howell III
|$415,000
|T-29.
|Dustin Johnson
|$400,000
|T-29.
|Lucas Glover
|$400,000