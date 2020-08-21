Facebook Scammers Are Preying On Kenya



Early last year, Elizabeth, a salon owner in Nairobi, needed business supplies but didn’t have enough money to buy them. She thought she had found an answer when she came across a sponsored post on Facebook from a page called KWFT Loans Kenya. “I saw the post had a sponsored sign and there was a Kenya Women Microfinance Bank logo. I thought to myself that this is probably the actual KWFT,” she told News, referring to the Kenya Women Microfinance Bank, a reputable microfinance institution that provides loans to women. It wasn’t KWFT. But the page did offer unsecured loans delivered via mobile phone with an annual interest rate far lower than typical personal bank loans in Kenya, which range from 13% to 20%, or the terms offered by unregulated and often predatory mobile loan apps, a popular source of financing used by close to 20 million people in Kenya.



The link brought Elizabeth (not her real name) to a Google Form that asked her for her name and identification card number, a unique ID that Kenyans use for official activities like registering their SIM cards, opening bank accounts, and obtaining government services. She sent what the form called a loan fee of 310 Kenyan shillings ($3) via a mobile transfer to a man named Anthony Muriungi, who claimed to be a “loans agent officer.” She soon realized she’d been scammed. “I remember calling them a few times and getting no response. I then realized these were probably conmen, but since I hadn’t lost a lot of money, I let it go.” A KWFT spokesperson confirmed that it was a scam, telling News the page didn’t belong to the bank and that it had been warning the public about fake pages using its name. While the company does offer loans, it’s a service it offers through its app and on mobile phones through USSD, no payment is required to either access or process the loans that it gives. The Facebook scammers weren’t done with Elizabeth. A few days after paying the fee, she received a call from a person claiming to be a customer service representative with her phone carrier, Safaricom, carrying out a “security check” on her SIM card, claiming it had been damaged. To establish their credibility, the person read out her full name and identification card number and referred to the recent transaction she had made. They asked her to confirm her identity by stating her date of birth, her latest mobile money transactions, and her SIM card’s PIN. That kicked off the second part of the scam, which saw the fraudsters use this bounty of personal information to open a new phone account under her name and take out loans with three different mobile loan providers, destroying her rating with Kenya’s Credit Reference Bureaus. A Safaricom spokesperson told News that they were aware of these forms of social engineering, as customers had been reporting cases to them. The spokesperson said Safaricom does not call to ask for personal information from its customers. “We monitor, detect, and take action against any numbers found to be involved in phishing or smishing activities,” they said. “We work very closely with law enforcement agencies in investigation of noted fraudulent activities.”



But what started as a small scam she dismissed as bad luck left her in financial ruin — because Elizabeth still needed the money. “Given that I was in an emergency and couldn’t go to a bank for a loan, I ended up at a [loan shark’s] office in the central business district. He charged me about 20% interest in exchange for my laptop as security. I struggled to pay back the amount I had borrowed within a month, but in the end I paid an exorbitant amount just to get my property back.” Elizabeth was the victim of a long-running, widespread scam that has exploited Facebook’s advertising system to steal money from struggling Kenyans. The country’s economic struggles, its high rate of Facebook use, and an innovative and widely used mobile payment system create the perfect conditions for scammers.

An investigation by News has identified 52 scam loan and recruitment Facebook pages with more than 245,000 followers, targeting people in Kenya. Some were created as early as 2017; some as recently as Aug. 2. They have titles like “Tuskys supermarket jobs” and “Equity Mobile Loans.” One ad claims “NEW YEAR JOB RECRUITMENT Urgent Mass Recruitment at Tuskys supermarkets. To apply,kindly click on this link to apply.” Another claims, “JOYWO loans give you an opportunity to apply for an Unsecured Online Loan No paperwork No long procedures We are committed to arranging Cash Assistance for Women borrowers and youths living in Kenya.” The scam pages falsely claim to belong to well-known banks, supermarkets, gas stations, and other companies known to give loans or recruit large numbers of people. They leverage the credibility of real brands to entrap people like Elizabeth into applying for fake loans or for nonexistent jobs that require real fees. And these ads appear to be working. The Tuskys supermarket fraud, which asked for 350 Kenyan shillings in order to be short-listed for a job interview had ,772 interactions. Another supermarket fraud, using the Naivas brand name, which requested 370 Kenyan shillings in order to be short-listed for a job as well, had 6,576 interactions, according to analytics data provided by CrowdTangle. In total, News found 78,936 interactions from the 52 forms. Going by current engagement rates on Facebook, this means that the fraudsters could have reached millions of Kenyans with the help of the platform’s ad program. Both Naivas and Tuskys supermarkets told News that the campaigns weren’t theirs. This isn’t the first such ads had been brought to their attention. In 2017 and 2019, Naivas raised the alarm about the same scam to its customers, letting them know that it only conducts recruitment processes at its head office and not via Google Forms. Tuskys also flagged the ads to its customers 2017 and 2018. In both instances, the comments sections of the cautionary posts reveal a flurry of people who’ve already been ripped off complaining about losing their money to the scammers. Despite the scale of the rip-offs, those pages remain active. One that purports to provide KWFT loans, different from the one that ensnared Elizabeth, had at least 85 comments from people who said they had been ripped off. It remains online, as do four fake KWFT loan pages that are still active as of this writing. A Facebook spokesperson in Kenya said the company invests heavily in trying to tackle scams and bad actors. “We’re putting significant resources towards tackling these kinds of ads,” they said a statement. “It’s important to us that ads on Facebook are useful to people and not used to promote deceptive behavior, like using images of public figures and organizations to mislead people. We remove pages that violate our advertising policies.”