Exploring options for every lottery team in the 2020 NBA Draft

On Thursday evening, the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery in history was held, yet another twist in a draft lead up that was already anything but certain.

This is not a draft for the risk-averse, as literally none of the top prospects come without a clear-cut level of it. Not only is there nothing close to a consensus top pick, it is hard to even make out a clear top five. Beyond that point, you have to squint to feel comfortable with the lottery at all.

Overall, it is a peak, on-brand 2020 scenario: very little certainty and tons of risk. This could be one of the most unpredictable draft nights in history, one that leaves as many questions in play after as there are heading into the event itself. What lies ahead is likely the most random draft in years, supplemented with trades up, down and out.

With the slots assigned and picks in place, here’s a look at a handful of options in play for each lottery team.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

Draft: Anthony Edwards, SG (Georgia)