Ex-Green Beret Charged With Spying for Russia in Elaborate Scheme

WASHINGTON — A former Army Green Beret captain was accused on Friday of violating espionage laws after federal investigators said they uncovered evidence he joined the military at the behest of Russian intelligence operatives and had betrayed the United States for years.

The suspect, Peter Rafael Dzibinski Debbins, 45, of Gainesville, Va., was arrested on a conspiracy charge of providing national defense information to Russia in an elaborate spying operation that appeared to begin in 1996, prosecutors said. He turned over sensitive military information and the names of fellow service members so Russia could try to recruit them, complained that the United States was too dominant in the world and accepted money and gifts including liquor and a Russian military uniform.

Mr. Debbins is the second former government official in recent days to be charged with espionage. A former C.I.A. officer who went on to work on contract as an F.B.I. translator, Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, was arrested last week on charges of giving classified information to the Chinese government.

Mr. Debbins, who once held top security clearances, was scheduled to appear in federal court in Alexandria, Va., on Monday. It was not clear whether he had a lawyer.