EOS Falls 11% In Bearish Trade By .com

EOS Falls 11% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $3.2174 by 23:31 (03:31 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, down 10.63% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since August 2.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $3.0238B, or 0.85% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.1719 to $3.2575 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 3.25%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.6194B or 3.21% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.1719 to $3.9331 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 86.00% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $11,448.2 on the .com Index, down 3.66% on the day.

was trading at $384.37 on the .com Index, a loss of 8.21%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $212.6415B or 59.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $43.3454B or 12.15% of the total cryptocurrency market value.