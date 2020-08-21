Emmys 2020: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Comedy? [POLL]

RELATED STORIES

Barry is taking a break… and this year’s Emmy nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series are taking full advantage.

HBO’s hitman comedy claimed three spots in this category last year, but now that it’s between seasons, a mix of familiar faces and fresh blood is occupying the eight nomination slots. We have to consider The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Tony Shalhoub a frontrunner, since he won last year and is back for the third straight year. (He also won three Emmys for Monk, mind you.) Plus, Alan Arkin scored a second straight nod for playing The Kominsky Method‘s agent Norman, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andre Braugher and SNL‘s Kenan Thompson are back in the running after previous nominations.

They’re joined by four newcomers to the category: Shalhoub’s Maisel co-star Sterling K. Brown, up for playing manager Reggie in Season 3 of the Amazon comedy (he already has a pair of Emmy wins to his credit); Schitt’s Creek star Daniel Levy, up for the Pop TV sitcom’s final season; William Jackson Harper, who landed his first career Emmy nod for his work as uptight ethics professor Chidi on NBC’s The Good Place; and Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, nominated for playing Sheikh Ali Malik in the sophomore season of Hulu’s Ramy.

If you had an Emmy vote, though, which one of these very worthy contenders would you pick to take home the prize on Sunday, Sept. 20? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

For a list of this year's major Emmy nominees, click here.