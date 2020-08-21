Emiliano Lombardi two arrested in connection with brutal Perth assault

A man has been charged over an attack on 84-year-old Western Australian grandfather Emilio Lombardi.
Quade Jones, 28, faced court in Perth on seven serious charges today, a day after he was arrested at Kelmscott train station.
Joshua Cates, , was also charged with criminal damage and cannabis possession – but not with the assault on Mr Lombardi.
Detectives are still going door to door in the Cannington area, almost a week after Mr Lombardi was allegedly attacked with a broken mirror.
Police allege Mr Jones’s rampage lasted just an hour, between 6.30-7.30pm on Sunday.
He’s accused of punching and robbing a man in his 20s, indecently assaulting a woman in her 40s, and hitting another woman with a metal sign, in an alleged spree that took in three suburbs.
Mr Jones and Mr Cates are also accused of graffitiing a park bench, gate and walls, and breaking windows and letterboxes.
Mr Lombardi is facing a sixth night in Royal Perth Hospital in intensive care.
He remains in a critical condition.
His family told that even if he did pull through, things would “never be the same”.
A fundraising page has drawn more than $3000 in pledges to help his recovery.