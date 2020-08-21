Emiliano Lombardi two arrested in connection with brutal Perth assault

A man has been charged over an attack on 84-year-old Western Australian grandfather Emilio Lombardi.

Quade Jones, 28, faced court in Perth on seven serious charges today, a day after he was arrested at Kelmscott train station.

Joshua Cates, , was also charged with criminal damage and cannabis possession – but not with the assault on Mr Lombardi.

Police arrested two men in connection with Mr Lombardi’s assault. (WA Police)

Detectives are still going door to door in the Cannington area, almost a week after Mr Lombardi was allegedly attacked with a broken mirror.

Police allege Mr Jones’s rampage lasted just an hour, between 6.30-7.30pm on Sunday.

He’s accused of punching and robbing a man in his 20s, indecently assaulting a woman in her 40s, and hitting another woman with a metal sign, in an alleged spree that took in three suburbs.

The Perth grandfather was bashed in his home during a violent spree. ()

Mr Jones and Mr Cates are also accused of graffitiing a park bench, gate and walls, and breaking windows and letterboxes.

Mr Lombardi is facing a sixth night in Royal Perth Hospital in intensive care.

He remains in a critical condition.

His family told that even if he did pull through, things would “never be the same”.