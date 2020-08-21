Ellen DeGeneres Increases Staff’s Perks Amid Backlash to the Show

Warner Bros.

It is reported that the perks include increased paid time off and a liberal medical leave policy after former and current employees accuse the show of toxic work environment.

Variety reported on Thursday, August 20 that staffers will receive five paid days off to use at their discretion, birthdays off, and paid time for doctors appointments and family matters. Senior producers Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner broke the news at a virtual town hall on Monday, August 17.

During the emotional video conference, it was revealed that executive producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman “parted ways” with the daytime talk show. Host Ellen DeGeneres also allegedly issued another apology amid the damning accusations leveled at the show and herself.

Admitting that she “wasn’t perfect,” Ellen said, “I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes.” She went on saying, “I’m hearing that some people felt that I wasn’t kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I’ve hurt your feelings in any way.”

A source further claimed the 62-year-old TV personality “was emotional, she was emphatic about making it better and making herself more available. She acknowledged she can be introverted at times and she apologized if that was ever seen as hurtful.”

“They’re putting in real structures and resources for people so this never happens again and that is extremely important to Ellen. She was emotional seeing everybody. They’re family,” the source continued.

While Leman, Galvin and Norman were ousted from the show, DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss is promoted to be co-executive producer. Variety also reported that executive producers Andy Lassner, Mary Connelly and Derek Westervelt still remain on the show.