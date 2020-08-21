Eddie Betts’ hilarious message to son as Carlton defeats Gold Coast Suns

Carlton veteran Eddie Betts has broken his goal-scoring drought to mark the start of the AFL’s Indigenous Round, as the Blues edged closer to a finals berth in 2020.

Playing in a historic Friday night fixture in Darwin, the Blues were too good all night for a Gold Coast Suns side that appeared flat coming off a four-day break, as Carlton ran out 7. 18. (60) to 4. 3. (27) winners at TIO Stadium.

Despite kicking a goal, his first in four weeks, Betts uncharacteristically dropped a number of easy marks.

Speaking to Seven after the game, the veteran forward had a hilarious response when asked about his fumbles, saying his son will get on him for his errors.

Eddie Betts represents the Free The Flag movement as he leads Carlton off TIO Stadium after the win (Getty)

“I’m going to get some feedback, my son Lewis is going to give me some feedback,” he said.

“I bet he’s watching now, Lewi, he’s going to say, ‘Dad, why are you dropping everything’.

“I put some ‘Grippo’ on but it kept going straight through. I got a goal for you tonight Lewis!

“I didn’t kick a goal for four weeks and I got one for you, that was for you, Lewi, now go to bed.”

Betts seeked out Suns youngster Izak Rankine after the match to exchange jerseys (Getty)

In a proverbial passing of the baton moment after the game, Betts, arguably the greatest Indigenous forward in the game’s history, seeked out Suns youngster Izak Rankine to exchange jerseys.

“He’s my favourite little man, so I asked him and he said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it’,” Betts said after the jersey swap.

“I’ll hang this one up because he’s going to be a superstar in the making.”

Both sides face a lengthy break before their next match, with Carlton set to face arch-rivals Collingwood, while the Suns will host North Melbourne, with both teams playing on Sunday.