‘EastEnders’ Star Adam Woodyatt Split From Wife After 22 Years of Marriage

Instagram

The BBC soap opera star has been separated from wife Beverley Sharp for a year after they’re married for more than a decade and share two children together.

–

Sharp for a year after they’re married for more than a decade and share two children together.

Longtime “EastEnders” star Adam Woodyatt has split from his wife, Beverley Sharp, after 22 years of marriage.

The actor, who has played Ian Beale on the top U.K. soap since its first episode in 1985, and his wife separated a year ago (Aug19), but news of the break-up has just been confirmed.

“Beverley and Adam separated in August last year and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected,” a spokesperson for Adam says.

The couple shares two grown-up kids, Jessica, 27, and Samuel, 23.