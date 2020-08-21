Dyson’s V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum Is a House Cleaning Must-Have

We invested in Dyson’s V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum for numerous reasons, chiefly among them, a 90-day money-back guarantee. So we knew that if we didn’t love it, we wouldn’t be flushing money down the drain. And while it may not have been love at first sight (it’s a vacuum, after all), it was definitely love at first use. The first thing we noticed was how easily it transitioned from hard flooring to carpets without skipping a beat, as it magically readjusts itself to compensate for whatever kind of floor it’s cleaning. And the full-size bin means we could vacuum for forever if we wanted to (we don’t, and besides, our place isn’t that big), and not have to worry about emptying it every 15 seconds. And yes, it cleans with that Dyson gusto the brand is known for. We’re pretty sure our floors have never been so clean.

But the best thing about this cordless vacuum is how versatile it is. It goes beyond a standard vacuum with a variety of tools that can help you clean every crevice and corner with a simple click-and-swap solution to change from tool to tool, including a dirt brush and a dusting brush. And as pet owners, we adore how the mini-motorized tool makes mincemeat out of pet hair that likes to stubbornly cling to our couch. But even better? We’ve been detailing our own cars since the lockdown began. The V11 Outsize Cordless easily converts to a handheld and is super lightweight, so it’s ridiculously simple to take out to the parking lot and work out way around the interior of our drive.

And the battery power? Absolutely zero complaints. Not only does it come with two click-in batteries that charge up fast, a digital display shows how much time you have left to make the most of your juice, and there’s a variety of power options to choose from, with up to 120 minutes of run time in Eco Mode. Even in marathon cleaning sessions, we haven’t even come close to running out of power.

So consider us officially reformed of our cordless vacuum hatred. If you’d like to see what all the fuss is about for yourself, shop the V11 Outsize Cordless below!