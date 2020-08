At the beginning of July, Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue

reiterated that he doesn’t want to remain in Jacksonville and wants to be traded.

As of August, Ngakoue still hasn’t been moved by the Jags, though maybe something can be worked out in the near future. On Friday, Jags head coach Doug Marrone discussed Ngakoue’s request, stating that all he wants is what’s best for both parties.