Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin: Tale of the tape, undercard details, fight preview

Dillian Whyte will put his interim WBC heavyweight title — as well as several years of hard work — on the line when he takes on Alexander Povetkin in unlikely surroundings.

Whyte has been at the front of the line for a considerable time, waiting patiently for his opportunity at the reigning champion, which was Deontay Wilder for so long. Then Tyson Fury emphatically ended Wilder’s reign early this year. With that duo set to meet again next, Whyte has been left to hang around a little longer.

Still, at least the situation is clear now: win Saturday (5 p.m. ET; DAZN, Box Office) and have a title chance next, or have his status within the WBC elevated should the champion vacate rather than face his mandatory challenger.

Povetkin, though, is a tough hurdle to clear. Whyte could have taken a softer option, considering what is at stake for him. The Russian has only lost twice in a long professional career, and he also won gold at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

Their intriguing meeting tops the bill in the fourth and final installment of the “Fight Camp” series by Matchroom Boxing, a unique concept staged within the company’s grounds in Essex, England, to combat the issues around putting on a live sporting event amid a global pandemic.

After having enjoyed a lengthy training camp in Portugal to prepare for this must-win outing, Whyte has been staying on site in a motor home to avoid running into Povetkin too often on the premises in the buildup.

Thankfully for the audience looking on, there will be nothing to keep the pair apart once the bell sounds.

Recent history

Whyte has admitted this week that external issues affected him in 2019, when he had two fights. After the first fight, a points win over Oscar Rivas in July, he was charged with testing positive for a banned substance by UK Anti-Doping, though he was later cleared and reinstated to his WBC ranking.

In December, Whyte was back in the ring fighting Mariusz Wach, though a lack of preparation time led to a labored display in a 10-rounder that went the distance in Diriyah. It was also his last outing with longtime coach Mark Tibbs; Xavier Miller will be working the corner Saturday, aided by late addition Dave Coldwell.

Povetkin was on the same Saudi Arabia card as Whyte. He was involved in a see-saw battle with Michael Hunter that ended as a split-decision draw. The 40-year-old’s other outing last year was a points triumph over Hughie Fury in his return to action after being stopped by Anthony Joshua 11 months earlier.

For comparison, Povetkin stopped Wach in the 12th round when they met in 2015, while his other loss in the paid ranks came against Wladimir Klitschko in 2013. Dropped no less than four times and also deducted a point in the penultimate round, he managed to go the distance but was comprehensively outclassed by the Ukrainian.

Tale of the tape

Dillian Whyte

Age: 32

Height: 6-4

Weight: 252

Reach: 78 inches

Professional record: 27-1 (18 KOs)

Major career titles: WBC heavyweight (interim)

Alexander Povetkin

Age: 40

Height: 6-2

Weight: 224

Reach: 75 inches

Professional record: 35-2-1 (24 KOs)

Major career titles: WBA heavyweight

The undercard

While the big men are set to take center stage, the rematch between Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon has the potential to steal the show.

Taylor won the first meeting by a majority decision in New York to retain her four world titles. The two lightweights have switched from the famous Madison Square Garden to Eddie Hearn’s backyard, yet the lack of a crowd should not take away anything from the occasion. Persoon believes she won just over a year ago, so the Belgian police officer will be out to deliver her own version of justice.

As for the rest, heavyweight prospect Alen Babic and Shawndell Winters have been verbally sparring in the buildup to their clash, while Jack Cullen takes on fellow super middleweight Zak Chelli and Luther Clay meets Chris Kongo at welterweight.

What the fighters have to say

Whyte on Tyson Fury: “One minute he says he will fight me, the next minute he says he won’t. Tyson talks a lot of rubbish — he just says whatever he thinks.”

Whyte on Povetkin: “He’s probably the most technical fighter I’ve fought. He’s fought a lot of guys as an amateur and is an Olympic gold medalist — he’s done it the right way.”

Taylor on Persoon: “I’m ready for anything Delfine throws at me. As long as I’m strong, that’s all that matters to me.”

Persoon to BBC Sport: “I have money from my job so there’s no problem. The honor is important for me rather than the money. If you said I had to box for free and win, I’d say, ‘No problem.'”