Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan passes away

Two of Dilip Kumar’s brothers Aslam and Ehsan Khan were admitted to Lilavati hospital last Saturday. The two even tested positive for COVID 19 and were later shifted to a special ward. Both were said to be in a critical condition.

Today, we learnt that Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan passed away in the morning. A report in a leading daily claims that he had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease apart from being tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, the doctor overlooking their treatment also got in touch with the leading daily and shared an update on their health. He said, “They are critical because of their age and comorbidities. Their vital organs are beginning to become a cause of concern.”

Reportedly, the two were on non-invasive ventilator support since they were admitted. While Ehsaan is 90 year old, Aslam was 88.