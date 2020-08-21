Deals: iPhone and iPad Accessory Sales Include Low Prices on Smart Battery Cases, AirPods Pro, and More

Today we’ve collected a few iPhone and iPad accessories that are on sale at places like Amazon and Verizon. In the sales, you’ll find discounts on Apple’s official Smart Battery Cases, silicone cases, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, AirPods Pro, and more.

Note: is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods Pro

Verizon’s popular deal on the AirPods Pro is back this week, allowing you the chance to get Apple’s Bluetooth headphones for $219.99, down from an original price of $249.99. We’ve seen the AirPods Pro at a lower price at smaller retailers, but this remains the most consistent sale on the noise-cancelling headphones and is the best around online right now.

This time, the discount on Verizon has been automatically applied, so all you have to do is add the AirPods Pro to your cart and check out to get the deal. Verizon supports free two day shipping, and some retail stores are offering same-day pick-up for some locations across the United States.

$30 OFF AirPods Pro for $219.99

AirPods Pro are Apple’s high-end headphones, with support for Active Noise Cancellation. The AirPods Pro also have overall better sound quality than the AirPods, and custom silicone ear-tips that provide a more snug fit for different ear sizes.

iPhone Cases

This week, Amazon has solid discounts on Apple’s official iPhone cases. With these discounts, you can get Silicone Cases, Clear Cases, Leather Cases, and Smart Battery Cases for the newest iPhones for as low as $11.97.

Below you’ll find every iPhone case on sale for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. If you head to Apple’s store page on Amazon, you can also find cases for the iPhone XR and iPhone XS devices at a discount.

iPhone 11 Cases

iPhone 11 Pro Cases

iPhone 11 Pro Max Cases

iPad Accessories

There are also a few iPad Pro accessories on sale this week on Amazon, starting with the 2018 model of the Smart Keyboard Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro priced at $129.97, down from $199.00. The new 2020 Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is at $329.98, down from $349.00, and both sales represent Amazon low prices for each accessory.

