Deal of the Day on Amazon: Get up to 21% off on Vivo V17, Oppo A52 and Tecno Spark 6 Air – Latest News

Amazon’s Deal of the Day offers are now live. As part of today’s deals, the e-tailer is giving discounts on Vivo V17, Oppo A52 and Tecno Spark Air 6 smartphones. The handsets are listed with up to 60% off on the e-commerce website. Readers must note that the Deal of the Day discounts are valid for limited time only and will expire at 11:59pm tonight. Here are the offers
Vivo V17:
Available at Rs 21,990 after a discount of 21%
Vivo V17 packs 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with an original price tag of Rs 27,990. After a discount of Rs 6,000, the handset can be purchased at Rs 21,990. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor. Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice are the colour options one can choose from.
Oppo A52:
Available at Rs 18,990 after a discount of 10%
Originally priced at Rs 20,990, Oppo A52 with 8GB RAM is listed with a discount of 10%. After the current discount, the handset can be purchased at Rs 18,990. The device is backed by 5,000mAh battery and runs 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor with Adreno 610 GPU.
Tecno Spark 6 Air:
Available at Rs 7,999 after a discount of 16%
Tecno Spark 6 Air packs 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The handset is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 7,999. Its original price is Rs 9,499. The smartphone offers a 7-inch HD+ dot notch display and houses a 6,000mAh battery.
//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE --
if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){
TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){
if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser){
(function(){
function loadChartbeat() {
window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime();
var e = document.createElement('script');
e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript');
e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript');
e.setAttribute('src',
(("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") +
"static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js");
try{document.body.appendChild(e);}catch(e){}
}
$( window ).load(function() {loadChartbeat();});
})();
}
});
}
//--END Chartbeat CODE --
//-- Facebook Pixel Code --
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here.
fbq('track', 'PageView');
//-- DO NOT MODIFY -->
//-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->