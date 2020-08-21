Deal of the Day on Amazon: Get up to 21% off on Vivo V17, Oppo A52 and Tecno Spark 6 Air – Latest News

Amazon’s Deal of the Day offers are now live. As part of today’s deals, the e-tailer is giving discounts on Vivo V17, Oppo A52 and Tecno Spark Air 6 smartphones. The handsets are listed with up to 60% off on the e-commerce website. Readers must note that the Deal of the Day discounts are valid for limited time only and will expire at 11:59pm tonight. Here are the offers

Vivo V17:

Available at Rs 21,990 after a discount of 21%

Vivo V17 packs 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with an original price tag of Rs 27,990. After a discount of Rs 6,000, the handset can be purchased at Rs 21,990. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor. Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice are the colour options one can choose from.

Oppo A52:

Available at Rs 18,990 after a discount of 10%

Originally priced at Rs 20,990, Oppo A52 with 8GB RAM is listed with a discount of 10%. After the current discount, the handset can be purchased at Rs 18,990. The device is backed by 5,000mAh battery and runs 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor with Adreno 610 GPU.

Tecno Spark 6 Air:

Available at Rs 7,999 after a discount of 16%

Tecno Spark 6 Air packs 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The handset is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 7,999. Its original price is Rs 9,499. The smartphone offers a 7-inch HD+ dot notch display and houses a 6,000mAh battery.

