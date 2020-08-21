Danny Masterson Looks Disheveled With Wild Hair in First Selfie Since Rape Charges

WENN

The former ‘That ’70s Show’ star shows his face for the first time on Instagram since he was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear in June after three years of investigation.

–

Danny Masterson has posted his first selfie on Instagram since he’s officially charged with raping three different women. On Thursday, August 20, the actor took to the photo-sharing site to show his face after weeks of keeping low profile.

In the snap, the 44-year-old is barely recognizable with overgrown hair that has shot past his eyes. Some of his tangled locks even reach the bottom tip of his beard. The “That ’70s Show” alum, who normally sported cropped hair, also rock untrimmed beard that looks thicker than usual.

In the caption, Danny asked his fans’ opinion on whether he should cut his hair or not. “To cut, or not to cut, that is the question,” he wrote, drawing mixed responses from his loyal fans and followers.

<br />

“Keep it rooster,” someone who loves Danny’s new look responded. Another agreed, writing, “no do not cut.” Another told him to “keep it,” while a fourth fan replied, “DONT! LONG HAIR SUPREMACY.”

Not a fan of Danny’s long hair, one person simply wrote in the comment section, “Cut.” Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Cut, good sir. Gotta love a fresh new hairdo!” Someone else weighed in, “yes please we want to see your face.”

One person, meanwhile, suggested Danny to take this opportunity to rock a mullet, writing, “I swear if you don’t take this opportunity to cut a mullet I will be very disappointed!” Another fan didn’t have a problem with his hair, but advised him to trim his beard as saying, “the hair is nice but how about cutting the beard?”

Danny has been keeping a low profile since he was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear on June 17, after three years of investigation. One of the alleged victims, a 23-year-old woman, claimed the sexual abuse took place in 2001, while two other women, a 28-year-old and a 23-year-old, accused Danny of raping them in separate incidents in 2003.

Following the women’s initial allegations in 2017, Danny was fired from his Netflix show “The Ranch“. Responding to the charges, his lawyer said in a statement, “Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify. Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife [Bijou Phillips, 40] are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

Danny and the Church of Scientology, which he is a member of, have also been accused of stalking and harassment by his alleged victims.