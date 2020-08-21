Dancing With the Stars’ Britt Stewart Is “Honored” to Be the First Black Female Pro

Stewart may be new to the main stage at DWTS, but she has quite the dance resumé. Along with being a troupe member, she appeared in the High School Musical movies and danced for Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Rhianna, Janet Jackson and Florence + The Machine.

She’s also not the only new addition to the season. Daniella Karagach, who is married to fellow pro Pasha Pashkov, is also a first-time pro, and Tyra Banks is joining the show as the first solo host Dancing With the Stars has ever had. She is also coming on as an executive producer.

Pro Sasha Farber revealed on GMA that the pros “had a little tea party via Zoom” with Banks, and “she’s got some great ideas.”

Banks has previously said that the new season will be different and “so next level.”