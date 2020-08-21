Damian Lillard dislocated his finger vs. Lakers, but provided his own injury update

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard insisted he would continue playing despite dislocating his finger.

Lillard dislocated his finger as the Trail Blazers fell to the Lakers 111-88 Thursday, leaving their Western Conference first-round series at 1-1. The star guard had 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting and admitted to some discomfort with the finger.

“It’s just sore, a little bit tender to the touch and dislocated it so it’s just sore, a little bit swollen and uncomfortable,” Lillard said after the game.

However, Lillard left no doubt about his status moving forward.

“I’m playing,” Lillard said.

Lillard’s X-rays on his finger were negative after the game.

But Lillard worried for a little bit the injury was more severe. Video showed him being visibly upset about the injury on the court.

He explained that moment after the game.

“[The staff] had to put it back for me, and at that point, I thought it was broken,” Lillard said. “I was just frustrated because I had to go back and get it looked at. I was just frustrated. It was just bad timing. I handle the ball a lot, so just knowing there’s going to be some discomfort, I don’t know how that’s going to feel or how that’s going to go. It’s frustrating. That’s all it was.”

Anthony Davis’ double-double of 31 points and 11 rebounds led the Lakers, with Game 3 to be played on Saturday. Lillard felt Portland wasn’t playing offense to its highest capabilities.

“I wouldn’t say we were due, but I do think that the game balances itself out,” he said. “Some guys come out and have a huge night and then the next night they can be cooled off. Some teams play really well for stretches and then they have that game where they cool off. I think we’ve played really well offensively since we’ve been here so I wouldn’t say we were due, but it happens.”