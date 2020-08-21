Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy: ‘We’re in this to win a championship’

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl title since the 1995 season, and new head coach Mike McCarthy wants to change that.

The former Green Bay Packers head coach is all in on bringing a title back to Dallas, and he wasn’t shy about revealing his goals for his first season with the Cowboys.

“I think conversation like that frankly, respectfully is nonsense,” McCarthy said, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. “If you’re not trying to win the Super Bowl, I don’t know what you’re even doing in this business. “I think that’s what every team starts their offseason with. The ones that don’t want to talk about it, they’re probably just trying to under-promise, over-achieve. But I’ve always been very up front about it with every team I’ve ever coached: We’re in this to win a championship. Make no bones about it.”

It’s going to be difficult for the Cowboys to win a title this season, especially because McCarthy wasn’t able to be around his team until recently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints also will be pretty difficult to get past for Dallas, so McCarthy certainly has his hands full.

McCarthy won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers but wasn’t able to get the team past the conference championship game after that.

Since the Cowboys’ last Super Bowl win, they’ve won just four postseason games. If McCarthy can at least help Dallas advance deep into the postseason in 2020, it’ll be a success for the organization.