Coroner finds former boyfriend John Peros responsible for death

A Coroners Court heard she was stabbed up to 25 times and left to die in the gutter in Boddington Street just after midnight, not far from where she lived.

Residents found her making gurgling noises on the street, she later died in hospital.

The 66-page-long coronial inquest findings were handed down this afternoon, more than a year after the inquest began.

John Peros was acquitted of Ms Blackburn’s murder in 2017 and has maintained his innocence throughout the inquest.

During the inquest Central Coroner David O’Connell heard evidence that a vehicle of interest, bearing some similarities to Mr Peros’s white Toyota Hilux, was seen on CCTV close to the area where Ms Blackburn had died.

This afternoon Mr O’Connell said he had determined the car belonged to Mr Peros.

“He is the person who attacked her and caused her the injuries,” he said.

Mr Peros will not be arrested or charged having already been acquitted of Ms Blackburn’s murder.