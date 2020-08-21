Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Warding off a ‘twindemic’

As fall and winter approach, American public health officials are growing increasingly concerned about the possibility of a resurgence of Covid-19 paired with a severe flu season.

If large numbers of people do not take the flu shot this year — out of distrust or lack of access — it would increase the risk of a widespread outbreak and possibly overwhelm hospitals as they battle the coronavirus. Doctors believe that the flu can leave people vulnerable to a harsher case of Covid-19, and if patients were to contract both at the same , it could be disastrous.

To prevent this nightmare scenario, the Trump administration announced yesterday that pharmacists nationwide would be allowed to administer all scheduled shots to children as young as 3, including the flu vaccine — a convenience for parents. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said today that it was offering flu shots offering protection from four flu strains rather than three, including a stronger-than-normal version aimed at protecting people over 65.

Flu vaccine compliance rates in the U.S. are not great. During the 2018-19 flu season, only 45.3 percent of adults over 18 got the vaccine, and skepticism continues to run high, particularly in communities of color because of longstanding distrust and experiences of discrimination in public health.